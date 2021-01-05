Getting back on track: Auburn men’s basketball hits the road to face Ole Miss

After riding a five-game winning streak into SEC play, the Auburn Tigers have fallen back to earth with consecutive losses. Now, the Tigers get a chance to settle back in and grab their first true road victory of the season.
Auburn (6-4, 0-2 SEC) is headed west Wednesday night for a showdown with Ole Miss (5-3, 0-1 SEC). Both teams enter the matchup looking to end two-game losing streaks after the Tigers dropped back-to-back games to Arkansas and Texas A&M while the Rebels lost to Alabama and Wichita State.
The Tigers head to Oxford after coming up short in a 68-66 road loss to the Aggies. Auburn was in contention for the majority of the contest, but Andre Gordon’s last-second shot sent the Tigers home with a stinging defeat.
Although the team’s recent stretch of action has left plenty of room for improvement, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained that’s the nature of an inexperienced team finding its legs to begin conference play.
“Our struggles, that’s not the kids’ fault. They’re doing the best they can. They’re improving, and when you don’t win, obviously it’s not as much fun and it certainly can affect your confidence,” Pearl said Tuesday. “I think that getting the opportunity to get this experience and learn from their successes and their failures, it’s a really good thing.”
That process has featured some bright spots through the early part of the season.
Several players have stepped up from time to time through 10 games, the latest being junior guard Jamal Johnson. Johnson has scored 107 points so far this season, which was the exact amount of points he scored in 31 games last year.
Pearl pointed out Johnson along with Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and Devan Cambridge have stepped up and taken advantage of the chance to play crucial roles. Justin Powell has also impressed during the Tigers’ recent run, but a head injury he suffered against Texas A&M has him day-to-day per Pearl.
The group will be heavily relied on against a Rebels team that doesn’t lack for experience.
Pearl noted the veteran group Ole Miss has this season, saying by minutes played the Rebels are the most-experienced team in the SEC. He also lauded the play of the Rebels’ frontcourt, which features Arizona State transfer Romello White and junior forward K.J. Buffen.
Ole Miss’ guards have been lackluster so far this season — starting guards Devontae Shuler, Austin Crowley and Luis Rodriguez were a combined 3-of-20 shooting in the Rebels’ 82-64 loss to Alabama on Dec. 29. That being said, White and Buffen will likely be the focal points of the Rebels’ attack.
“I'm sure they'll do a really good job trying to get them inside touches, trying to get Buffen to the perimeter driving downhill. And so, again, it will require some good team defense,” Pearl said. “I think the other thing too is turnovers. If you turn the ball over, they come down the other [way] and they score in transition. That's how Ole Miss beat us a couple years ago, and that's how they'll beat us at Ole Miss if we continue to turn the basketball over.”
Pearl stressed playing clean offensively, especially since Ole Miss stands 12th in the nation by forcing 19 turnovers per game. He also emphasized Auburn’s inside defense given Ole Miss has struggled from 3-point range — the Rebels rank 13th in the conference thanks to only hitting 28 percent of their 3’s — and will likely lean on White to be a consistent scoring threat.
Auburn has endured its growing pains so far this season, especially with freshman point guard Sharife Cooper still sidelined as the NCAA reviews his eligibility. Still, Pearl has continued to express confidence in his team, and the veteran coach sees the matchup with the Rebels as another chance to take a collective step forward.
“We are rebuilding, and obviously it is a process,” Pearl said. “As long as we continue to compete. As long as we continue to get better. … As we move down the road this season, we’ve got to get better to continue to be competitive, let alone win.”