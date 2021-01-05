Getting back on track: Auburn men’s basketball hits the road to face Ole Miss

Several players have stepped up from time to time through 10 games, the latest being junior guard Jamal Johnson. Johnson has scored 107 points so far this season, which was the exact amount of points he scored in 31 games last year.

Pearl pointed out Johnson along with Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and Devan Cambridge have stepped up and taken advantage of the chance to play crucial roles. Justin Powell has also impressed during the Tigers’ recent run, but a head injury he suffered against Texas A&M has him day-to-day per Pearl.

The group will be heavily relied on against a Rebels team that doesn’t lack for experience.

Pearl noted the veteran group Ole Miss has this season, saying by minutes played the Rebels are the most-experienced team in the SEC. He also lauded the play of the Rebels’ frontcourt, which features Arizona State transfer Romello White and junior forward K.J. Buffen.

Ole Miss’ guards have been lackluster so far this season — starting guards Devontae Shuler, Austin Crowley and Luis Rodriguez were a combined 3-of-20 shooting in the Rebels’ 82-64 loss to Alabama on Dec. 29. That being said, White and Buffen will likely be the focal points of the Rebels’ attack.