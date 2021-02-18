‘Getting it done’: Auburn gymnastics hosts Georgia as postseason picture takes shape

Auburn’s 197.075 against LSU on Feb. 5 went down to a 196.100 at Missouri on Feb. 12, but lower scores are to be expected when teams are traveling and competing on unfamiliar equipment — and, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said, the team took a step in the right direction throwing upgrades that have a higher scoring potential but a wider margin of error.

With more experience throwing those kinds of routines down the stretch, Auburn hopes to narrow that margin of error and nail the skills when it matters most: in the postseason.

“Anytime you can break a 196 on the road, it’s a good thing,” Graba said, looking back to last week. “And we were pretty competitive mentally throughout, and we did some upgrades that needed to get done and it didn’t cost the team a whole lot.

“I feel like we’re on the right track and they’ve taken a couple of big steps so far this week. We just have to stay healthy and keep our head down and keep improving.”