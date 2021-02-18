‘Getting it done’: Auburn gymnastics hosts Georgia as postseason picture takes shape

Adeline Sabados sees in practice all the tumbles and passes, all the flips and spins, that the Auburn gymnastics team needs to get to where it wants to be.
Maybe more importantly, she feels a certain confidence surging through the team.
It’s all there.
“Now it’s just a matter of getting it done,” she said.
Sabados and the Auburn gymnastics team continue their season at 7 p.m. Friday night hosting rival Georgia in Auburn Arena, looking to throw some of their better stuff now on the stretch run of the schedule.
The last time Auburn was on its home floor, the Tigers topped a 197 for the first time in almost two years, and last week they hit 196 at Missouri to post their best road score so far this year.
With three meets left in the regular season, it’s all about pushing that momentum forward — and leaping onward and upward.
The postseason is in sight ahead.
“I think we are getting better at staying in our bubble, and staying focused on us, and just focusing on the little things — and I think the score is starting to show it,” said Sabados, a sophomore tabbed to compete on vault, bars and floor on Friday night. “We’re really starting to come together and the hard work is paying off.”
Auburn’s 197.075 against LSU on Feb. 5 went down to a 196.100 at Missouri on Feb. 12, but lower scores are to be expected when teams are traveling and competing on unfamiliar equipment — and, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said, the team took a step in the right direction throwing upgrades that have a higher scoring potential but a wider margin of error.
With more experience throwing those kinds of routines down the stretch, Auburn hopes to narrow that margin of error and nail the skills when it matters most: in the postseason.
“Anytime you can break a 196 on the road, it’s a good thing,” Graba said, looking back to last week. “And we were pretty competitive mentally throughout, and we did some upgrades that needed to get done and it didn’t cost the team a whole lot.
“I feel like we’re on the right track and they’ve taken a couple of big steps so far this week. We just have to stay healthy and keep our head down and keep improving.”
For example, senior Drew Watson upgraded on the floor the last time out, adding the Double Arabian to her routine. As is to be expected the first time throwing a skill in competition, it wasn’t perfect and she shuffled her feet on the landing. But in the long term, and with more experience, Graba figures she will stick that landing and the skill will bring up her scoring potential.
“I feel like we got better on Friday,” Graba said. “We took some risks. We took some chances. Maybe it impacted our score a little bit. But I think, long-term, we got quite a bit better.”
As for the postseason, Graba figures his team will need to lay down a 196.5 or so to get out of the first round of NCAA Regionals and be among the 16 teams to make it to the final regional round.
There, he figures his team will have to throw a 197 to get to the NCAA Championships.
That’s the ultimate team goal: To be among the eight teams who earn a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, for the national championship meet.
That’s where the Tigers’ eyes are down the road. First, 19th-ranked Auburn hosts No. 12 Georgia before traveling to face No. 1 Florida in a rematch on Feb. 26.
No. 5 Arkansas comes to Auburn Arena to close Auburn’s regular season on March 5.
Then, after the SEC Championship on March 20, only the postseason will be left ahead.
“You need them to be healthy and you need to be able to throw your hardest, biggest stuff, at a high level,” Graba said. “So we have to practice that this Friday. And who better to go against than Georgia to practice that against?”
Donations at the door
Auburn will be accepting donations at tonight’s meet as part of the Auburn Student Athlete Advisory Committee’s Auburn vs. Georgia Giving Challenge event.
The group is seeking donated soap, shampoo, conditioner toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, hand sanitizers and socks.
Sabados took time to speak about the event during this week’s press conference.
“We will be collecting toiletry items to give to local homeless shelters in need and we will actually be collaborating with the University of Georgia SAAC. It’s really exciting that we’re doing a project to this scale,” Sabados said. “It’s never been this big before so we’re really excited about it.”
Donations are also being accepted at the Auburn athletics complex.
“The purpose of it is just to be better, you know? Just to spread kindness in the world. We’re very fortunate to be where we are as student-athletes, and if we can spread kindness and do as much good in this world as we can, that’s what we’re here for. At the end of the day, sports are just sports and the people are going to be what we have left.
“So if we can help those a little less fortunate than us, then that’s what this life is all about.”