Like he did often in his high-school career, JC Hart took to the field at Loachapoka Stadium over the weekend. But instead of suiting up in pads and playing area high schools, Hart was helping pass the sport on to the next generation.

Hart — along with Auburn offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, quarterback Robby Ashford and several members of the Loachapoka High School football program — helped facilitate a Next Gen Youth Football Camp for more than 100 kids between the ages of 6 and 16.

“It feels great, just to bring people here, because most people don't really know about this school,” Hart said. “I enjoyed being able to teach [those kids] and knowing they'll learn something from it.”

It was a hyper-local site at the camp, with Hart, Joiner and Ashford all being in-state products. Jamari Payne, Loachapoka’s star defender who just committed to Purdue, also helped coordinate and instruct camp participants.

The trio of current Auburn Tigers not only orchestrated camp drils and 7 on 7 scrimmages, but also took time after the camp to sign autographs and take pictures.

“It was good just to be out there, and kind of just give back,” Ashford said. “I feel like Auburn's given me a lot so far in my short time here. To be able to give back to the community and just pour into these kids — because I remember when I was in their shoes, just looking after those older college guys and all that — to see their faces, just to see how we can brighten up their day and (see) just how they want to learn from us, it's been great to just be a part of it.”

The camp, which was originally scheduled for June 15 but postponed due to weather, was the first of its kind in the greater-Auburn area. Loachapoka head football coach Reco Netwon told the Opelika-Auburn News he hopes the camp becomes an annual event.

“It's been a great opportunity,” Newton said, “and a great thing for us.”

