‘Go even crazier’: Auburn’s Zakoby McClain setting the tone for Tigers’ defense

In Harsin’s opinion, McClain is a throwback to football players of the past.

“I don't know if he's having a bad day some days 'cause you'd never know that 'cause he just goes out there and he puts in the work,” Harsin said. “He's got a genuine toughness about him; like, if we have something we've got to get done, he gets it done. And I appreciate that because not everybody has that mentality.”

McClain has also lit a fire under the teammates who line up in front of him.

Defensive end Chandler Wooden explained the way McClain plays motivates the linemen, adding McClain makes the members of the defensive front want to either sack the opposing quarterback or flush him toward McClain.

Wooden pointed out the way McClain patrols the field is electric, especially when No. 9 delivers a crushing hit.

“He brings a lot of energy — you know, ‘Ricochet Rabbit,’” Wooden said, referring to McClain’s nickname. “I love playing with him.”

Perhaps no one has a more accurate perspective of McClain than Pappoe, who stepped up alongside McClain last fall when Auburn needed to replace the production of injured linebacker KJ Britt.