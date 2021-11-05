‘Go even crazier’: Auburn’s Zakoby McClain setting the tone for Tigers’ defense

After being denied All-SEC recognition and any national awards following a strong 2020 season, Auburn senior linebacker Zakoby McClain is making it much harder to ignore him this time around.
McClain has delivered again and again this fall after recording an NCAA-high 113 tackles as a junior, and through eight games he has 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Most importantly for the Tigers, he rose to the occasion to ensure Auburn stayed in contention during linebacker Owen Pappoe’s four-game absence.
McClain has recorded double-digit tackles in three of his last four games, including a 14-tackle performance against Ole Miss last week. As McClain explained afterward, his production is a product of a relentless attitude.
“Well, I told my team, ‘I refuse to lose. I just want to win,’” McClain said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I want all of them to follow me and feed off me.”
McClain’s efforts have certainly left an impression on his new head coach.
Harsin explained the way McClain plays on Saturdays is identical to what the first-year Tigers coach has seen from the senior during game week. Harsin emphasized how impressive McClain’s attention to detail and drive is, and he added McClain practices and plays at a level where his love of the game is undeniable.
In Harsin’s opinion, McClain is a throwback to football players of the past.
“I don't know if he's having a bad day some days 'cause you'd never know that 'cause he just goes out there and he puts in the work,” Harsin said. “He's got a genuine toughness about him; like, if we have something we've got to get done, he gets it done. And I appreciate that because not everybody has that mentality.”
McClain has also lit a fire under the teammates who line up in front of him.
Defensive end Chandler Wooden explained the way McClain plays motivates the linemen, adding McClain makes the members of the defensive front want to either sack the opposing quarterback or flush him toward McClain.
Wooden pointed out the way McClain patrols the field is electric, especially when No. 9 delivers a crushing hit.
“He brings a lot of energy — you know, ‘Ricochet Rabbit,’” Wooden said, referring to McClain’s nickname. “I love playing with him.”
Perhaps no one has a more accurate perspective of McClain than Pappoe, who stepped up alongside McClain last fall when Auburn needed to replace the production of injured linebacker KJ Britt.
Pappoe has watched McClain for three years now, and together the two have established themselves among the SEC’s best linebackers. McClain has never hesitated to point out when he feels overlooked, and Pappoe reiterated that mindset is part of what makes McClain so dangerous on the field.
“He takes it deep to heart. He talks about it every day, man,” Pappoe said. “That’s somebody who's really determined to do everything he says that he's going to do. He goes out there and does it. I actually admire him for that. Stuff like that is just more fuel to his fire, and it makes him want to go out there and just go even crazier.
“He's a guy with a chip on his shoulder, and he wants to make a point to prove that he's one of the best in the country.”