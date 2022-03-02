‘Go get the W’: Auburn High’s Final Four team cheered on by Auburn University men’s basketball

The Auburn University men’s basketball team is out of the state trying to win a championship, but Wednesday the team sent a message back home to Auburn:

Go win a championship of your own, the team said, offering well-wishes and good luck to the Auburn High girls basketball team in the state’s Final Four.

Auburn High takes on Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A state semifinals on Thursday morning in Birmingham.

The Auburn University men are taking on Mississippi State on the road, and on Wednesday sent a video message from Starkville encouraging the girls.

“What’s up Auburn High School girls? We just wanted to come here, say good luck on y’all’s Final Four game,” guard Wendell Green said in the video. “Go get the W.”

Dylan Cardwell chimed in from behind him: “Yes sir, bring it home for the boys.”

KD Johnson sent his own message: “Y’all bring it in. Final Four bound — let’s get it.”