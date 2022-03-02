 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Go get the W’: Auburn High’s Final Four team cheered on by Auburn University men’s basketball
0 Comments
top story
BASKETBALL

‘Go get the W’: Auburn High’s Final Four team cheered on by Auburn University men’s basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
ahs au.jpg

Auburn High's Syriah Daniels, left, and Auburn University's Wendell Green, right, are both playing for championships with their respective teammates this week.

 O-A News file photos

The Auburn University men’s basketball team is out of the state trying to win a championship, but Wednesday the team sent a message back home to Auburn:

Go win a championship of your own, the team said, offering well-wishes and good luck to the Auburn High girls basketball team in the state’s Final Four.

Auburn High takes on Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A state semifinals on Thursday morning in Birmingham.

The Auburn University men are taking on Mississippi State on the road, and on Wednesday sent a video message from Starkville encouraging the girls.

“What’s up Auburn High School girls? We just wanted to come here, say good luck on y’all’s Final Four game,” guard Wendell Green said in the video. “Go get the W.”

Dylan Cardwell chimed in from behind him: “Yes sir, bring it home for the boys.”

Watch the video here.

KD Johnson sent his own message: “Y’all bring it in. Final Four bound — let’s get it.”

The Auburn High girls are back in the Final Four for the third time in four seasons.

The team’s standouts include Syriah Daniels, the daughter of Marquis Daniels, a former playing star at Auburn University and now an assistant coach with the men’s team.

Auburn High plays Vestavia Hills at 9 a.m. Thursday in Birmingham at the BJCC's Legacy Arena.

Auburn University plays at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, one win away from clinching a share of the SEC’s regular-season championship.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert