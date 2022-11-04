‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn

Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days.

That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist.

Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics Monday morning, as AD John Cohen had resigned from his post. Six hours later, Auburn officially tabbed Cohen as its next athletics director, finalizing an in-conference poaching.

“Things have been pretty hectic,” Polk, 78, says, stepping out of his office at the Bulldog Club in Starkville.

The announcement was cause for celebration on the Plains, but that wasn’t the case in Starkville. The Bulldogs were out not only an AD, but someone who had long been an ambassador with roots in the school that spanned decades — someone a lot like Polk.

Now a special assistant, Polk was MSU’s head baseball coach twice and was brought back to Starkville by Cohen in 2020. Despite his mentee’s departure, there’s no disdain in Polk's words when it comes to Cohen, not even a hint of passive-aggression. He speaks glowingly of him, and he’s not alone in that.

Whether it’s Major Leaguers who played for him, current head coaches, or an SEC legend in Polk, several from Cohen’s baseball past are quick to give rave reviews of the new Auburn AD. They talk of a man who’s intense, deliberate and unafraid to think outside of the box.

“He’s a go-getter, and I think this is why he went to Auburn,” Polk said. “He just needs one more challenge in his athletic director career.”

***

The results weren’t optimal for the start of Cohen’s Mississippi State coaching regime.

Years 1 and 2 came and went without a postseason appearance, and the Bulldogs struggled through conference play, unable to muster 10 SEC wins in either season.

MSU was 6-9 through the first half of conference play in Year 3, and Lane Burroughs, an assistant on that staff, always goes back to a conversation he had with Butch Thompson — then a fellow assistant, close friend and roommate — while dressing out for the Bulldogs’ series against South Carolina.

Burroughs turned to Thompson and asked: “Man, we’re probably gonna get fired, aren’t we?”

“Yup,” Thompson said. “One of us is.”

It wasn’t the answer Burroughs was looking for, he said with a chuckle, but it didn’t matter much in the end. The Bulldogs finished out conference play 8-7, eking out a postseason berth and advancing to the program’s first Super Regional under Cohen.

“First two years were awful,” Burroughs said, “but we were able to get it turned around.”

Now the head coach at Louisiana Tech, Burroughs got his start in Division I baseball with Cohen, who decided to keep him on his staff when he took over at Northwestern State in 1998. He stayed on for one season, then spent the next nine years between assistant jobs at Southern Miss and Kansas State, rejoining Cohen his first year helming Mississippi State.

Burroughs and Thompson were part of the nucleus of Cohen’s first MSU staff, one that consisted of them, Nick Mingione, Greg Drye and Tyler Bratton until 2012, when Burroughs left for his first head coaching job. Thompson and Drye remained until 2015, heading to Auburn in the year’s aftermath, and Mingione stuck around for another year, eventually going to Kentucky as head coach in 2017.

That group helped Cohen go 284–203–1 in eight years as Mississippi State’s head coach, with five NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the Men’s College World Series in 2013.

Including Burroughs, Thompson and Mingione, two other former Cohen assistants in Gary Henderson (Utah) and Brad Bohannon (Alabama) are Division I head coaches, and everyone who worked on his staffs at Mississippi State is still listed as working in college baseball or college athletics.

“I think that’s what a true leader is,” Burroughs said. “It’s empowering people that work … with you. You always felt like he was doing that. I do that with my assistants. They know what job they’ve got to do, I try to stay out of their way and that’s kind of what John did.”

Cohen didn’t micromanage, but he did push his assistants to go out of their comfort zones. Burroughs remembers the speaking engagements, whether it was coaching clinics or alumni events.

“That’s speaking in front of a lot of people,” Burroughs said. “He forced us to do that. And it wasn’t always fun, but looking back on it, when you become a head coach, that’s part of the gig, man. You’ve got to get out there in front of people, and I would say that helped me tremendously.”

That nature of pushing, whether with athletes or players, came with the intensity that Cohen brought to the job — “firey” was how Brent Rooker described him.

Rooker, an outfielder for the Kansas City Royals, played for Cohen from 2015-16 and felt the fire in practices and team meetings.

“He was passionate,” Rooker said. “You know, if you did something he didn’t approve of, or he didn’t like, he was gonna let you know. But that was his style, and that was the way that he got the best out of guys and the way he got us to perform.”

As a head coach, Cohen’s intensity wasn’t unknown to spectators. He got colorful with umpires on more than one occasion, but his vigor didn’t exist in a vacuum of yelling and arguing calls. It came with how he approached his job, and it’s how he navigated the program through those early struggles in his coaching tenure.

“It was just hard work and a relentless drive, man,” Burroughs said. “That we’re not gonna slow down, we’re gonna keep going and just pushing. That’s one of those things. I learned a lot from John, and I think work ethic would be one of them. Just the ability to wake up every morning with being relentless to do whatever it takes to win.”

***

Nick Mingione knew as soon as John Cohen hired him he’d be working for someone who does his homework.

How’d he know that?

At the time, Mingione was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach — an NAIA school that had sponsored baseball for only 16 years.

Cohen, then the head coach at Kentucky, called around for his assistant opening. That included Florida, where he’d been an assistant two years prior, asking for names that might’ve worked the Gators’ camps or clinics. Mingione’s name came up, and six months before he’d even sat down for his interview, Cohen had talked to his bosses at Embry-Riddle about him.

“He’s extremely detailed,” Mingione said. “He is a guy that’s gonna leave no stone unturned, and I quickly realized that.”

Polk, Burroughs, Rooker and Mingione all described Cohen as intelligent; someone who blended deliberation with innovation.

“One thing that John is gonna force you to do is think outside the box,” Burroughs said. “Make you reach into a part of your brain that you might not have used.”

The creative thinking showed up in a lot of ways, mostly in drills and practices. Burroughs remembers eye patches being used in hitting drills. He even credits Cohen with the (re)invention of the bounceback net.

“I can remember talking about it in a coaches meeting one time, the old pitch-back when you were little, throwing the ball into the net and it’d throw it back to you,” Burroughs said. “And you could see his brain start to work and he kind of looked off.”

Cohen had cinder block walls put into Mississippi State’s Palmeiro Center for his team to use as a throw-and-catch apparatus soon after. Eventually, they turned into wall-sized nets.

“And people still use them today,” Burroughs said. “I mean, that’s John.”

Where Burroughs remembers physical reinventions, Mingione remembers conceptual reinventions, specifically how the Bulldogs stretched.

Pre-game stretches in baseball don’t look like much. There’s a jog out to the centerfield wall and back, some arm circles and a couple basic leg stretches before playing catch or long toss. “Static” is how Mingione described it.

“(Cohen’s) like, ‘No, that’s not how we’re gonna warm up,’” Mingione recalled. “We’re gonna do an active warm up. We’re gonna get our blood flowing. We’re gonna get our heart rate up.”

MSU players stretched and jogged, but they did sprints, too. Ladders got involved, as did hurdles. Rain or shine, jerseys got dirty on base running drills before the first pitch was even thrown.

“You look up and our guys are flying all over the field,” Mingione said. “We haven’t done a thing besides warm up, and our guys are dripping wet with sweat. They’re ready to go.”

Both Burroughs and Mingione recall Cohen’s sayings, some of which Burroughs has hung on the walls at Louisiana Tech’s facilities.

“We don’t move” — a saying for staying in the batter’s box, it applies outside of baseball in Burroughs’ eyes.

“We don’t move, not necessarily in ball, but in life,” Burroughs said. “We’re gonna hold firm.”

And the one Burroughs, Mingione and Rooker all recall is what Cohen called the six most dangerous words in the English language — “We’ve always done it this way.”

***

It was definitely a change of pace, but no one close to Cohen was surprised when he moved into an AD role six years ago.

He’d always told Polk he wanted to be a coach some day, back when the MSU alumnus was roaming the outfield as a player in Starkville. His former assistants and players often saw an administrator’s mind on display.

He’d talk to Burroughs about other sports at Mississippi State and what they were doing. He’d tell Mingione that, if you can navigate being a head baseball coach in the SEC “as it relates to the draft, as it relates to recruiting, as it relates to building facilities, as it relates to staying on the cutting edge of all your knowledge,” Mingione said, then you can be an athletics director.

Change came with the new position, though. Burroughs attests Cohen is the same under it all, but once “Coach Cohen” to him, he’s now just “John.”

“More laid back, yet still having that boiling intensity underneath,” Burroughs said.

Rooker said the “passionate fits of yelling” he used to see from his old coach are gone in his current role.

“Which is a good thing,” Rooker said. “And I think he does a really good job of managing people under him, kind of knowing his strengths and he also knows his weaknesses and knows when to delegate things.”

The one thing that did surprise Burroughs was seeing Cohen head east for Auburn.

“I know how deep his DNA is at Mississippi State,” Burroughs said, “but with John, he ain’t backing down from a challenge, and he wants a challenge.”

Auburn will be that challenge.

Cohen’s first big task could have seismic consequences. His head football coach hire will come in the wake of two seasons of turmoil under Bryan Harsin.

That’s not to say the resources aren’t in place. Cohen’s move to another SEC school — much like former MSU ADs Scott Stricklin and Greg Byrne, both of whom took AD jobs at Florida and Alabama, respectively — indicates that Auburn will be a step up for him.

“He’s gonna embrace that,” Burroughs said. “So yeah, for him to move on, it did kind of surprise me, but to a place like Auburn? No. When you sit there and look at it, you go ‘No, I kind of get it.’”