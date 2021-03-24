Gobourne named SEC Co-Specialist of the Year; three Tigers earn All-SEC

Junior Derrian Gobourne of the No. 15 Auburn gymnastics team was named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.
“This means so much to me to be recognized by the SEC,” Gobourne said. “But what makes me even happier is that I can help get Auburn out there so people can see what a great team we have. I tend to be hard on myself sometimes, so it is great to see hard pay off. I’m so thankful and excited!”
“There isn’t much more than can be said about Derrian and what she means to this team that hasn’t already been said,” head coach Jeff Graba added. “She is finally getting the recognition we all know she deserves. Derrian’s dedication and focus to not only her own performances, but to her team as well has helped her get to this point and we are all just tremendously excited for her.”
Gobourne, of Sarasota, Fla., won nine event titles during the regular season for Auburn, including four on the floor. She finished with an NQS of 9.956 on floor to tie for fourth nationally. She reached a career-high 9.975 on two occasions and scored a 9.9 or better seven times this year on floor as the anchor for the Tigers
Gobourne also anchored bars in every meet this year, earning three event titles. She reached a career-best 9.95 twice and scored a 9.9 or better five times. She finished with a 9.913 NQS in the event. Gobourne also excelled on vault, winning two event crowns after serving as anchor most of the season. She put together a vault NQS of 9.894.
In addition, Gobourne along with senior Drew Watson and sophomore Cassie Stevens earned All-SEC recognition. The honor was the third for both Gobourne and Watson and it marked the first time Stevens secured All-SEC after picking SEC All-Freshman honors in 2020.
“For us to go out and get three All-SEC awards in a year like this and with all the obstacles and adversity is a tremendous feat,” Graba said. “I’m so proud of these three for this accomplishment.”
Gobourne was placed on the All-SEC team for her performances on floor and vault during the 2021 SEC Championship. She scored a 9.9 on floor and a 9.85 on vault. Watson’s 9.9 on floor and Stevens’ career-best 9.9 on beam placed them on the league squad.
Auburn has had at least one All-SEC performer each year since 2012.
The Tigers return to action next weekend, traveling to Tuscaloosa for the 2021 NCAA Regional Championships. Auburn will compete in the night session, April 2, as the fourth seed and looks to advance to the Sweet 16, April 3.
