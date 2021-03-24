Gobourne named SEC Co-Specialist of the Year; three Tigers earn All-SEC

Junior Derrian Gobourne of the No. 15 Auburn gymnastics team was named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.

“This means so much to me to be recognized by the SEC,” Gobourne said. “But what makes me even happier is that I can help get Auburn out there so people can see what a great team we have. I tend to be hard on myself sometimes, so it is great to see hard pay off. I’m so thankful and excited!”

“There isn’t much more than can be said about Derrian and what she means to this team that hasn’t already been said,” head coach Jeff Graba added. “She is finally getting the recognition we all know she deserves. Derrian’s dedication and focus to not only her own performances, but to her team as well has helped her get to this point and we are all just tremendously excited for her.”

Gobourne, of Sarasota, Fla., won nine event titles during the regular season for Auburn, including four on the floor. She finished with an NQS of 9.956 on floor to tie for fourth nationally. She reached a career-high 9.975 on two occasions and scored a 9.9 or better seven times this year on floor as the anchor for the Tigers