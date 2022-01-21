Gobourne soars, Tigers thrill Auburn Arena in home-opening win over Iowa State

Auburn led big after three rotations, and then on floor, Gobourne helped bring the house down with her electrifying anchor performance.

Auburn had a solid 197.050 on the scoreboard when Gobourne stepped to center stage — looking to drop a 9.675, and knowing she could push Auburn from a good score to a great one.

Gobourne did just that, with a routine one judge deemed a perfect 10.

“It was so fun,” Gobourne said. “Even just starting, everyone’s just screaming so loud, and I definitely needed that, because it’s hard to do floor last, especially when you’re the last person up. And I really just missed it so much. I really needed that extra energy.”

Gobourne left the meet excited with the team’s score while knowing the squad still left points in the arena.

Lee fell on beam in the third rotation, struggling with a handspring-to-layout sequence in warmups before it got her again during her performance. Frustrated with herself, the Olympic gold medalist regained her composure quickly and got right back to supporting her teammates on floor.