Gobourne soars, Tigers thrill Auburn Arena in home-opening win over Iowa State

Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne soared on bars, two underclassmen had breakout performances on beam, and the Auburn gymnastics team roared to a win in its home opener on Friday night in Auburn Arena.
Then Gobourne brought down the house.
Auburn threw down a stellar 197.350, anchored by Gobourne’s sensational 9.975 on floor to close the meet.
The 9.975 score average means one judge gave Gobourne a perfect score while the other judge gave her a 9.950.
“It was awesome,” Gobourne said, of putting on a show back in front of a packed house again.
Auburn’s 197.350 is the second-highest score for Auburn in program history, and marks a season-high.
Lee and Gobourne shared the meet’s bars title by both scoring a 9.900. On beam, freshman Sophia Groth and sophomore Gabby McLaughlin shined, both scoring 9.900 there to share the individual title on beam.
Auburn topped a 197 for the second consecutive meet after a high-flying score of 197.250 on the road at Arkansas.
Friday’s meet was not without its missteps for Auburn, but the team’s depth shined as the Tigers secured another score that could possibility play into postseason seeding as part of their National Qualifying Score.
Auburn led big after three rotations, and then on floor, Gobourne helped bring the house down with her electrifying anchor performance.
Auburn had a solid 197.050 on the scoreboard when Gobourne stepped to center stage — looking to drop a 9.675, and knowing she could push Auburn from a good score to a great one.
Gobourne did just that, with a routine one judge deemed a perfect 10.
“It was so fun,” Gobourne said. “Even just starting, everyone’s just screaming so loud, and I definitely needed that, because it’s hard to do floor last, especially when you’re the last person up. And I really just missed it so much. I really needed that extra energy.”
Gobourne left the meet excited with the team’s score while knowing the squad still left points in the arena.
Lee fell on beam in the third rotation, struggling with a handspring-to-layout sequence in warmups before it got her again during her performance. Frustrated with herself, the Olympic gold medalist regained her composure quickly and got right back to supporting her teammates on floor.
With the support of those teammates like Lee, and the roaring Auburn Arena crowd, the Tigers in the floor lineup danced and tumbled their way to a season-high on floor.
“I’m not that worried about it. She’s now starting to dial up her practices and starting to get more consistent,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said of Lee. “The beam routine that she’s throwing, the series that she’s throwing, is the hardest series in the NCAA. Nobody’s doing it. Nobody’s doing anything close to it.”
Officially a sellout, actual attendance neared 9,000 with only scattered holes in the scholarship seating.
As some students braved the cold outside in tents camping out for Saturday morning’s men’s basketball game against Kentucky, more still came inside to be part of the hot action in Auburn Arena, filling up the student section on the floor level.
It’s the first time Auburn Arena neared capacity without attendance restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.