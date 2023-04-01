Derrian Gobourne has her encore performance.

Auburn’s fifth-year gymnastics star is headed to the NCAA national championship meet as an individual qualifier, following Saturday’s finish to the Los Angeles Regional. She’ll compete on floor at the national meet on April 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gobourne made it as the region’s individual qualifier on floor after scoring a 9.925 in the event on Thursday at the regional semifinals.

Gobourne is one of Auburn’s best gymnasts ever and one of the biggest stars in program history, with her floor routine being a fan-favorite performance each year. ‘The Queen’ was a key leader during Auburn’s best season ever in 2022 ending at the Final Four. She helped change the complexion of the rivalry by leading Auburn to two wins over Alabama in Neville Arena in her career.

It was in 2019 when she won made history becoming Auburn’s first individual national champion ever, taking a share of the title on vault. She competed then at nationals as an individual qualifier much in the same way she’ll finish her career in 2023.

Gobourne missed the NCAA postseason in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, and after the Final Four run announced she’d be back for a fifth season in 2023 using her year of eligibility relief.

Individual qualifiers are determined by finding the best-scoring performers at each regional in the semifinal round not already on an advancing team. Some gymnasts held tiebreakers over Gobourne in such a way that she wouldn’t have made nationals unless the Utah and UCLA gymnasts were on advancing teams, but by virtue of those two teams finishing first and second at the regional final Friday night, Gobourne punched her ticket.

Auburn as a team ended its season in disappointing fashion in the regional semifinal but Gobourne still earned one last performance on the national stage.