Gobourne wins bars; No. 1 Florida tops Auburn

Derrian Gobourne threw down a 9.925 on the floor, flipped to a 9.900 on bars, and the Auburn gymnastics team showed its skills again, finally back under the lights on Friday night in Auburn Arena.

Visiting No. 1 Florida topped No. 14 Auburn 197.500-195.725. The top-ranked Gators dazzled with a several near-perfect scores, every bit as advertised on the night SEC gymnastics made its return to competition.

But Gobourne and the Tigers shot back with their own exciting counterpunches to thrill the limited crowd in Auburn Arena. In pandemic competition, shimmering rhinestone facemasks matched leotards on the floor while Auburn Arena stirred to life in the stands at a reduced capacity to slow to the spread of COVID-19.

“Honestly, I just felt super grateful to be out there,” Gobourne said on Zoom, after the meet. “I didn’t even know if we were going to have a season a couple months ago. I didn’t know what was going to go on. But I was just really grateful to be out there just doing the sport that I love.

“It was really, really fun tonight.”

Gobourne, Auburn’s star junior, also threw down a 9.875 on vault. She won bars with that 9.900.

Powerhouse Florida won every other event, hammering down three 9.950’s and a 9.975.