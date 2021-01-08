Gobourne wins bars; No. 1 Florida tops Auburn

Derrian Gobourne threw down a 9.925 on the floor, flipped to a 9.900 on bars, and the Auburn gymnastics team showed its skills again, finally back under the lights on Friday night in Auburn Arena.
Visiting No. 1 Florida topped No. 14 Auburn 197.500-195.725. The top-ranked Gators dazzled with a several near-perfect scores, every bit as advertised on the night SEC gymnastics made its return to competition.
But Gobourne and the Tigers shot back with their own exciting counterpunches to thrill the limited crowd in Auburn Arena. In pandemic competition, shimmering rhinestone facemasks matched leotards on the floor while Auburn Arena stirred to life in the stands at a reduced capacity to slow to the spread of COVID-19.
“Honestly, I just felt super grateful to be out there,” Gobourne said on Zoom, after the meet. “I didn’t even know if we were going to have a season a couple months ago. I didn’t know what was going to go on. But I was just really grateful to be out there just doing the sport that I love.
“It was really, really fun tonight.”
Gobourne, Auburn’s star junior, also threw down a 9.875 on vault. She won bars with that 9.900.
Powerhouse Florida won every other event, hammering down three 9.950’s and a 9.975.
“It was definitely a challenge — and I really loved it,” Gobourne said of opening the season with Florida. “We just did the best that we can do, and I feel like we can hang with any team, no matter what name they have, do matter where they’re ranked.
“I felt like we did hang in there, so I’m really proud of all of us and how we did today.”
Aria Brusch hit Auburn’s best score on beam, laying down a 9.825. Gobourne’s scores on floor, bars and vault were all Auburn bests.
“Pretty good opening meet,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “We got our feet wet and I felt like the girls did a good job. They did a good job of handling some of the first-meet jitters.”
Graba said Auburn threw down the third-highest opening-meet score in program history. The Tigers did so throwing some more lower-scoring skills, with plans to ramp up scoring opportunities next with those established. Auburn next travels to meet Kentucky on Jan. 15.
Auburn meets rival Alabama on Jan. 22 in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers will be back at home in Auburn Arena on Jan. 29.