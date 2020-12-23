Gogue: No staffing stipulations placed on Harsin

UAB head football coach Bill Clark said earlier Wednesday that he thought wanting complete control of his staff could’ve been a “hindrance” to Auburn in talking with him.

“The interest I would have is to do it right — and everybody’s got their own version of what right is — and for me, it’s complete control of my staff and all those things that go with it. I think maybe that was a hindrance to them,” Clark said of Auburn, per WBRC in Birmingham. “Once again: How far did we get down the path? I won’t even really say because I’m happy at UAB and this is where I’m at. I think, probably, for me in all conversations that’s where it always starts, yet I had said I would listen.”

Gogue said in his email: “Some candidates who reportedly ‘turned down’ the Auburn job were never even offered the job. One candidate that made these statements never even had an interview, much less an offer.”

It was on Monday that Yahoo Sports reported that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables told Clemson that he’d be staying put, the same day Louisiana put out a statement reaffirming coach Billy Napier’s commitment to that program. On Tuesday, Auburn found its solution in Harsin.