Gogue: No timeline on coaching search; funds for Malzahn’s buyout in place

Auburn president Jay Gogue said there’s no timeline set on the school’s search for a new football coach, insisting only that a hire will come when the search finds the right candidate during an interview Thursday with the Opelika-Auburn News.

Gogue also reiterated that Malzahn’s contract will be paid in full and assured that the costs would have no effect on the non-athletic aspects of the university.

The buyout for Malzahn, who was fired Sunday, is $21.45 million. Half of that amount due 30 days after his termination.

“The obligation is clearly in athletics, so it will have no effect on student tuition, fees or anything relevant to state monies, federal monies or grants … The cost is borne on the athletics component of the university, and there are a lot of factors,” Gogue explained.

Gogue pointed to the athletic department’s reserves along with Tigers Unlimited, a private fundraising organization through which donors contribute money to the university’s various athletic programs.

Gogue also pointed to the television money Auburn will receive as part of the Southeastern Conference, saying it was a “phenomenal number” for the SEC to be on track to play all but one of its scheduled regular-season games in pandemic play.