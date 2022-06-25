Going at No. 3 'added a chip' to Jabari Smith's shoulder

The biggest surprise of Thursday’s NBA Draft revolved around an Auburn Tiger.

Jabari Smith was largely expected to be a top-two selection in the draft, if not the No. 1 overall selection by the Orlando Magic. Instead, the former Auburn forward was selected by a team he didn’t work out for in the pre-draft process, falling to No. 3 overall and being selected by the Houston Rockets.

“Definitely added a chip, but God makes no mistakes, so I’m happy to be here,” Smith said Thursday. “I’m happy to be where I’m wanted. I’m happy to get to Houston and just show them, give them what they picked. Just happy to be here.”

Early Thursday morning, Smith had been reported as the likely No. 1 pick by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, but the report dissipated less than half an hour before the draft, as Wojnarowaski reported that Duke’s Paolo Banchero had joined Smith as “under serious consideration” for the top pick.

Twenty minutes after Wojnarowski tweeted his initial report on Banchero, Orlando selected him with the top pick. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, who had been regularly tied to the franchise, with the No. 2 pick.

On Tuesday, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said the franchise was keeping its options open at No. 1. However, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported during the draft that Banchero never worked out for Orlando, despite being its selection.

Had Smith been Orlando’s pick, Auburn would have become one of three schools, along with LSU and UCLA, to have a No. 1 pick in the NBA, NFL and MLB drafts.

“You know, Paolo and Chet were always 1-2, 1-2, 1-2 out of high school and over the last few years,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Thursday. “And then, obviously, with the kind of year Jabari had and his brilliance in certain areas, there was a lot of momentum for him to go No. 1. And that would have been a bit of an upset, just from the standpoint of where those guys have been ranked for the last several years.

“The fact that he gets to go to Houston — a pretty good basketball town and a really good organization — I’m excited for him. I’m happy for him. Absolutely disappointed that he wasn’t the No. 1 pick taken in the NBA Draft, that’s a real prize. But, also now, understanding that he’s going to a really good, young club with really good pieces and not have the pressure of having to live up to the No. 1 spot.”

The Rockets hadn’t had an NBA Draft selection for two years coming into the 2021 NBA Draft, but of their past two drafts, they’ve made five first-round selections, including Smith. In 2021, they picked G-League prospect Jalen Green No. 2 overall and they also selected LSU’s Tari Eason with the 17th pick Thursday.

