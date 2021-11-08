 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOING DANCING: Auburn soccer selected for NCAA Tournament
0 Comments
AU Soccer

GOING DANCING: Auburn soccer selected for NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
auburn soccer.jpg

The Auburn soccer team celebrates as the Tigers hear their name called on the NCAA Tournament selection show Monday in Auburn.

 Justin Lee/

The Auburn soccer team is headed to the big dance. The Tigers will cap their strong season at the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn was picked to be part of the 64-team field, the NCAA announced Monday during its bracket reveal show.

Auburn will play in-state foe Samford in the first round of the tournament this weekend.

The Tigers went 12-6-1 this season and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals at the SEC Tournament.

The Auburn soccer team watched the selection show Monday at a watch party in the Auburn soccer complex.

Auburn is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Auburn narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament last season, being left out of the pandemic-shrunk 48-team field.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert