GOING DANCING: Auburn soccer selected for NCAA Tournament

The Auburn soccer team is headed to the big dance. The Tigers will cap their strong season at the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn was picked to be part of the 64-team field, the NCAA announced Monday during its bracket reveal show.

Auburn will play in-state foe Samford in the first round of the tournament this weekend.

The Tigers went 12-6-1 this season and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals at the SEC Tournament.

The Auburn soccer team watched the selection show Monday at a watch party in the Auburn soccer complex.

Auburn is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Auburn narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament last season, being left out of the pandemic-shrunk 48-team field.

