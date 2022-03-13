Going to Greenville: Second-seeded Auburn to play 15-seed Jacksonville State in NCAA Tournament

Auburn’s dancing down South.

The Auburn men’s basketball team has been positioned as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Tigers will play 15-seeded Jacksonville State on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

The winner of the Auburn-Jacksonville State game will advance to play the winner of Friday’s game between the No. 7-seeded USC Trojans and No. 10-seeded Miami Hurricanes.

In-state foe Jacksonville State won the Atlantic Sun to make the tournament.

The round of 32 game will be played on Sunday.

The games will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Tickets are on sale now.

Auburn could have a strong presence in Greenville. Auburn stays relatively close to the Plains, as Greenville is shorter than a four-hour drive from Auburn. It’ll be an even shorter drive for the Auburn expatriates in the Atlanta area.

