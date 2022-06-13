 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU BASEBALL

GOING TO OMAHA!: Auburn baseball going to College World Series after beating Oregon State

NCAA Auburn Oregon St Baseball

Auburn pitcher Mason Barnett throws against Oregon State during the first inning of the team’s Super Regional Game 3 on Monday in Corvallis, Ore.

 Amanda Loman/The Associated Press

Auburn baseball has punched its ticket to Omaha and the College World Series, beating Oregon State with a narrow 4-3 win in Game 3 of the Corvallis Super Regional on Monday night.

The Tigers will play Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on June 18 in their first game of this year’s College World Series. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Auburn’s trip to Omaha will mark its sixth trip to the College World Series in program history, and its second under Auburn coach Butch Thompson. Three years ago, the Tigers made their first World Series appearance under Thompson. All-time, Auburn is 3-10 in College World Series contests.

The Tigers are one of four Southeastern Conference teams in this year's CWS, along with No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M, Arkansas and the Rebels. All four of those teams are from the SEC's West Division. Auburn is also one of four teams that hosted a regional in this year's NCAA Tournament, alongside the Aggies, No. 2 seed Stanford and No. 9 seed Texas.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

