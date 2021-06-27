Going to Tokyo!: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee makes U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage.

The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo.

Lee was stellar in a world-class performance Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, coming up clutch in the biggest moments to make top two at the meet and punch her own ticket to the Olympics. She earned automatic placement on the U.S. team by topping a field of the nation’s best, sensational again on bars and gutsy on beam.

Lee with join Simone Biles on the U.S. team at the Olympics next month in Japan, along with the rest of the squad filled out by a selection committee later Sunday night.

“This means so much to me,” Lee said after on NBC.

Lee entered Sunday’s second round of the trials in St. Louis as a favorite to be picked by the committee if it came to it — but she snatched the decision out of their hands and wrote her own history with powerful performance after powerful performance.

The top two finishers automatically qualified for the team, while the rest of it was left to a committee, watching over the performances along with 20,000-plus fans in St. Louis.