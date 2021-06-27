Going to Tokyo!: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee makes U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage.
The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo.
Lee was stellar in a world-class performance Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, coming up clutch in the biggest moments to make top two at the meet and punch her own ticket to the Olympics. She earned automatic placement on the U.S. team by topping a field of the nation’s best, sensational again on bars and gutsy on beam.
Lee with join Simone Biles on the U.S. team at the Olympics next month in Japan, along with the rest of the squad filled out by a selection committee later Sunday night.
“This means so much to me,” Lee said after on NBC.
Lee entered Sunday’s second round of the trials in St. Louis as a favorite to be picked by the committee if it came to it — but she snatched the decision out of their hands and wrote her own history with powerful performance after powerful performance.
The top two finishers automatically qualified for the team, while the rest of it was left to a committee, watching over the performances along with 20,000-plus fans in St. Louis.
Sunday’s pressure-cooker got to even the greatest. Biles looked disgusted on the NBC broadcast after she struggled during her bar routine, then she fell on beam. Lee was tasked with following Biles’ stunning mistake as the next up on beam — while trying to stave off Jordan Chiles in an intense battle for second place.
With a nervous energy in the building, Lee shined, delivering a strong 14.733 to come from behind and beat Biles on the event and win beam at the U.S. Trials.
Lee also won bars, where she’s often heralded as the best in the world. She followed Friday’s 15.300 with a 14.900, adjusting in a split-second in the middle of her routine to delay a connection when she felt out of place, and avoid a fall.
Lee seemed to be near tears after gliding through her floor routine to close the night, knowing she was on the cusp of a life-changing moment.
“I’ve worked so hard for the past couple of years, and to just go out on the floor and do everything I was supposed to do feels amazing,” Lee said.
Lee saw her window of opportunity squeezed last year when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Olympics back from 2020 to 2021. When she finally got back in the gym last summer to focus toward this moment, she broke her foot and had to start a long road to recovery.
Those struggles have been dwarfed by tragedy: Her aunt and uncle both died of COVID-19 after her father was left partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019.
Lee, originally from St. Paul, Minn., saw her family make the trip to St. Louis for the event — including her father.
“He’s inspired me so much,” Lee said. “Whenever I look at him, I just kind of make myself do better, I guess. He motivates me a lot.
“To be here with him means a lot to me and all of our family.”
With COVID-19 still hurting population-packed Tokyo, outside fans will be barred from the Olympics next month meaning this was Lee’s last big meet on the road to Tokyo that she could share with her family in person.
She made the most of it.
“I think just thinking about this moment right here — making the Olympic team at the Olympic Trials, and then of course thinking of my dad, because he does so much for me and I want to give back,” Lee said, of what motivated her after those setbacks.
Lee finished with a 115.832 over two nights at the trials between Friday and Sunday, finishing second only to the legendary Biles. Biles scored a 118.098.
She bested Biles in Sunday’s action, which marks the first time Biles has been outscored in a round of competition in the all-around since 2013, according to NBC’s Nick Zaccardi.
It speaks to Biles’ greatness, and the standard she holds herself to, that she still won the all-around at the Trials even as the story for the national audience was Biles being seen in tears after disappointing during her routines.
Lee was clutch even as that nervous energy electrified the arena.
Third-place Jordan Chiles scored a 114.631.
Lee finished in first on bars, first on beam, sixth on vault and sixth on floor. She improved her floor routine from Friday by a whopping seven tenths when her automatic trip to Tokyo was hanging in the balance.
Lee was still among the first to congratulate Chiles after she finished on floor, seemingly confident she’ll be her teammate on Team USA the next time she suits up next month.
Lee signed with Auburn last December and reiterated on Wednesday that she plans to compete for the Tigers starting next season.
“It has been an amazing experience to watch Suni achieve what she has been working towards for years,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “This was such a great weekend. The Auburn program is so excited for her, and we can’t wait to cheer her on in July. War Eagle!”