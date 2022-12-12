Going to Vegas: Auburn gymnastics to take center stage in first-of-its-kind Super 16

The Auburn gymnastics team is opening the season in style, competing in Las Vegas in January in a made-for-TV event that’s the first of its kind in the college gymnastics world.

The Super 16 features 16 teams competing Jan. 6-7 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. No. 5 Auburn takes center stage on Jan. 7, at the event featuring five of the nation’s top 10 teams.

Many of the nation’s elite programs will be competing and the stars will be out: Auburn will bring Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee and be reunited with her former Team USA teammates Jordan Chiles of UCLA and Jade Carey of Oregon State.

The last three national champions will all be there in No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA. — as will rising programs like the new team at Fisk, the first women’s college gymnastics team at an HBCU.

“I think it’s really good for the sport,” Lee said on Monday.

After a stellar 2022 season ending at the NCAA finals, the Tigers enter this season ranked No. 5 in the coaches’ poll compiled by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association. Nine of the top 20 teams in the poll will be competing at Super 16.

“I think when I first heard about it, I was like, ‘Oh wow!’” Auburn sophomore Sophia Groth said. “Nothing like this has ever been done, and I think last year you saw that all the other three teams that were at nationals had been to nationals many, many times. And so I think it’s just a great opportunity to get experience especially so early in the season.”

The event will be on podium, like the NCAA finals. The 16 teams will be placed into four groups of four teams rotating together. Also competing are: Arizona State, BYU, California, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Rutgers, Southern Utah, Stanford and Washington. The groupings will be announced at a later time.

“I think it’ll be an amazing opportunity,” Lee said, “and also super fun to just kind of bring all of the college teams together and just meet each other, greet each other, cheer each other on, because at the end of the day, we’re all going to be supporting each other. I think it’s just a super cool experience for smaller schools that don’t necessarily get this experience.”

Auburn played a central role in the development of the event, which was in part born out of Auburn and Michigan trying to make the most out of the scheduled return meet for Michigan to Auburn after the Tigers’ trip to Ann Arbor during the 2022 season. The event grew into two nights of quad meets and an event that’s the first of its kind as far as neutral-site season kickoffs.

Auburn’s athletes are hoping for a big-meet environment, especially for athletes like the ones at Fisk that didn’t get to go to the NCAA finals like Auburn did last season, and the Tigers are embracing the challenge to start the season.

“I think it’s really important because it’s going to put the pressure on us and it’s going to make us want to be better at the beginning of the season going into the rest of the season,” Lee said. “And I think that’s one thing that’s really important, to just start off the season strong so we kind of know what we’re getting into.”

As for Lee, she’s in the center of the Super 16’s landing page at super16gymnastics.com, continuing to be, along with Carey and Chiles and others, a pioneer of the new era of name, image and likeness and the growth of the sport that’s come with it.

“I watched worlds,” Lee said, “and you can just see that they’re all out there enjoying themselves because they’ve been in college, and I think we’re kind of transitioning, like, how we act, how we cheer for each other in the college world, bringing it to the elite world, because elite’s always been known to be so serious — it’s always just been so intense and uptight — so it’s really exciting to be able to just show that we’re actually enjoying the sport and I think it’s just cool for people to see because it’s just different and we’re kind of helping to change that.”