Good from deep: Flurry of 3’s powers Auburn to victory in home opener

"And nine assists, the guys were just knocking down shots, and they're helping me out. That's all on them."

The Tigers weren’t officially out of the woods by halftime thanks to a late South Alabama scoring run and eight Auburn turnovers. South Alabama threatened to make things interesting well into the second half until the Tigers finally put the game away.

South Alabama cut Auburn’s lead to 10 points with just under 13 minutes left when the Tigers got going from behind the line once again. Allen Flanigan connected on his fourth 3 of the game, and following a pair of Jaguars’ free throws Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge drilled deep shots as well.

"We knew they were coming out in a zone tonight, so that just boosted our confidence. We're a good shooting team; we just haven't been shooting it as well," said Cambridge, who had 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting. "We could have made a lot more, but you know, everybody was just shooting it. Everybody was on fire, so that was good."

South Alabama hit three free throws after Cambridge’s shot before Powell fittingly made up for it with his sixth successful shot from behind the arc to put Auburn up 17.

From then on, the Jaguars lingered but never closed the gap enough to make things interesting until it was far too late.