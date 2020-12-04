Good from deep: Flurry of 3s power Auburn to victory in home opener

Powell raced down the court to open the game and immediately fired off a 3-pointer, which he hit to set the Tigers’ offense rolling. Powell’s shot was the first of many from deep for Auburn, and the Tigers took advantage of nearly every one by beginning the game on a 7-of-10 run from behind the arc.

The most promising part of the Tigers’ early scoring spree — which put the team up 18 just before the halfway point of the opening half — was how many different Auburn players fueled the early run. Six different Auburn players hit at least one 3-point up to that point as the team repeatedly took advantage of a South Alabama zone defense that left the Tigers room with which to work.

Multiple Tigers were responsible for the impressive scoring run, most notably Powell.

Despite playing out of position to fill the gap as fellow freshman Sharife Cooper awaits being declared eligible, Powell looked right at home through the game’s first half by nonchalantly hitting four of his first five shots from the field — all of which were 3s — to deliver 12 of the Tigers’ 47 first-half points.

Powell ended the game with a career-high 26 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, with all of those baskets coming behind the arc. He also recorded nine assists with four rebounds and just one turnover.