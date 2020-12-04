Good from deep: Flurry of 3s power Auburn to victory in home opener

In Auburn’s loss to UCF to start the week, the Tigers struggled mightily from 3-point range. In Friday's home opener against South Alabama, it was as if they couldn’t miss.
The Tigers took control of the non-conference showdown early thanks to an impressive 12-of-21 start from behind the arc to fuel a 90-81 victory. Auburn ended the night by hitting 22 3-pointers, breaking a single-game school record that dated back to 2016 and tying the SEC record.
Seven different Tigers hit at least one 3-pointer in the victory. The team’s success from deep on Friday was a stark contrast to the UCF matchup, a game in which Auburn (2-2, 0-0 SEC) shot 11 percent from 3.
"We obviously shot the ball extremely well tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I thought that guys were in a ready-to-shoot mode. I didn’t think we took many bad shots. I thought we had a number of careless turnovers. I thought we tried to dribble the ball out of traffic several times where we just could have possessed the basketball. I thought we got our hands on a lot of rebounds we didn’t possess, but our spacing and our offensive efficiency was off the charts.
"Look, 22 3s is an Auburn record and it ties an SEC record, so we spread it and we shot it very well."
Freshman Justin Powell got his first start of his young career against South Alabama (3-2, 0-0 SBC), and he wasted little time in setting himself and the Tigers up for a big night.
Powell raced down the court to open the game and immediately fired off a 3-pointer, which he hit to set the Tigers’ offense rolling. Powell’s shot was the first of many from deep for Auburn, and the Tigers took advantage of nearly every one by beginning the game on a 7-of-10 run from behind the arc.
The most promising part of the Tigers’ early scoring spree — which put the team up 18 just before the halfway point of the opening half — was how many different Auburn players fueled the early run. Six different Auburn players hit at least one 3-point up to that point as the team repeatedly took advantage of a South Alabama zone defense that left the Tigers room with which to work.
Multiple Tigers were responsible for the impressive scoring run, most notably Powell.
Support Local Journalism
Despite playing out of position to fill the gap as fellow freshman Sharife Cooper awaits being declared eligible, Powell looked right at home through the game’s first half by nonchalantly hitting four of his first five shots from the field — all of which were 3s — to deliver 12 of the Tigers’ 47 first-half points.
Powell ended the game with a career-high 26 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, with all of those baskets coming behind the arc. He also recorded nine assists with four rebounds and just one turnover.
"BP told me at the beginning of the week, 'You got to be more aggressive and more assertive.' I went out there tonight thinking about that, and the guys did a good job of finding me, so they made it easy for me," Powell said. "We struggled a little bit the past few games with shooting, so I think this was the game we really needed.
"And nine assists, the guys were just knocking down shots, and they're helping me out. That's all on them."
The Tigers weren’t officially out of the woods by halftime thanks to a late South Alabama scoring run and eight Auburn turnovers. South Alabama threatened to make things interesting well into the second half until the Tigers finally put the game away.
South Alabama cut Auburn’s lead to 10 points with just under 13 minutes left when the Tigers got going from behind the line once again. Allen Flanigan connected on his fourth 3 of the game, and following a pair of Jaguars’ free throws Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge drilled deep shots as well.
"We knew they were coming out in a zone tonight, so that just boosted our confidence. We're a good shooting team; we just haven't been shooting it as well," said Cambridge, who had 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting. "We could have made a lot more, but you know, everybody was just shooting it. Everybody was on fire, so that was good."
South Alabama hit three free throws after Cambridge’s shot before Powell fittingly made up for it with his sixth successful shot from behind the arc to put Auburn up 17.
From then on, the Jaguars lingered but never closed the gap enough to make things interesting until it was far too late.
Auburn returns to the court at 8 p.m. next Saturday when it takes on Memphis as a part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta. Pearl knows the Tigers have only begun to be tested this season, and he's as eager as Auburn's fans to see who rises to the challenges that await the team.
"We have a lot of good players. We'll see if we have any great players. That's to be determined," Pearl said. "We saw some guys rise tonight. Will they be the same guys that’ll rise in Atlanta against Memphis on Saturday, against Texas Southern and Troy and App State?"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!