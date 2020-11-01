‘Got momentum now’: Auburn rides commanding victory into bye week

After alternating between wins and losses through the first five weeks of the season, the Auburn Tigers finally put two victories together thanks to their dominant win over LSU on Saturday. The timing of the performance couldn’t have been any better for Auburn, as the team finally gets a chance to regroup and heal.

Auburn put together its best all-around performance of the season Saturday in a one-sided 48-11 victory over LSU. The game featured some big moments on offense and defense just in time to give the Tigers some useful momentum as they enter their bye week before playing Mississippi State on Nov. 14.

“I’m real proud of our team. We’ve got momentum now,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We’ve got an off week. That was the sixth straight SEC game that we've had. Our bodies are really talking to us. We need to heal up. We’ve got four [regular-season games] left. We’ll have a chance to kind of evaluate and look at the areas we need to improve on to get the best plan for the next four games.”

Malzahn had called the Auburn offense a work-in-progress throughout the early portion of the season, and based on Saturday’s showing the unit is truly coming together.