'Got to man up': Accountability crucial as Auburn looks to course correct

Saturday’s loss to South Carolina featured another up-and-down outing for Auburn in which the Tigers made too many mistakes to pull out a victory. As disappointing as the 2-2 start to the season is, the Tigers know it’s way too early to throw in the towel.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn along with receiver Eli Stove and linebacker Owen Pappoe discussed what it will take to move forward after the Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 29-22. Malzahn credited his team for refusing to give in — the Tigers wound up nine yards short of potentially tying the game, after all — but acknowledged that people have to step up in the aftermath.

“I think this is the most unique time in our — or at least one of the most unique times in all of college football history. You've got to man up. Your character's got to really come out, you know, and I really believe our team will,” Malzahn said. “We're capable of being a good team, and even though we had the turnovers we did some things better than we did last week. We’ve got to keep improving.”

There were mistakes across the board for Auburn on Saturday, but the most glaring ones were the three interceptions that totally flipped the momentum to the Gamecocks.