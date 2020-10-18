'Got to man up': Accountability crucial as Auburn looks to course correct

Saturday’s loss to South Carolina featured another up-and-down outing for Auburn in which the Tigers made too many mistakes to pull out a victory. As disappointing as the 2-2 start to the season is, the Tigers know it’s way too early to throw in the towel.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn along with receiver Eli Stove and linebacker Owen Pappoe discussed what it will take to move forward after the Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 29-22. Malzahn credited his team for refusing to give in — the Tigers wound up nine yards short of potentially tying the game, after all — but acknowledged that people have to step up in the aftermath.
“I think this is the most unique time in our — or at least one of the most unique times in all of college football history. You've got to man up. Your character's got to really come out, you know, and I really believe our team will,” Malzahn said. “We're capable of being a good team, and even though we had the turnovers we did some things better than we did last week. We’ve got to keep improving.”
There were mistakes across the board for Auburn on Saturday, but the most glaring ones were the three interceptions that totally flipped the momentum to the Gamecocks.
Auburn’s defense started strong to open the game, and through one quarter South Carolina was averaging 1.2 yards per play. The status quo changed dramatically on the first play of the second quarter, when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was intercepted by cornerback Jaycee Horn to give South Carolina a short field with which to work.
The short fields after the turnovers were devastating for the Tigers, as South Carolina got the ball on the Auburn 29-yard line, the Auburn 49 and the Auburn 8. The Gamecocks made the Tigers pay by scoring touchdowns after all three turnovers.
Following that first interception, South Carolina’s average yards per play against Auburn jumped to 5.4 yards per play the rest of the way.
Malzahn agreed after the game that the turnovers changed the momentum, and he said he had stressed to Nix before the game how important taking care of the football would be.
Nix was not made available after the game, but wide receiver Eli Stove shared his perspective on the interceptions. Stove stressed how important paying attention to the little things was for the receivers, adding that it had to be a major area of emphasis going forward.
“For receiver-wise, I think we just need to work on details. I think we had a lot of, like, minor mistakes that we need to get cleaned up and fixed. Just, really, communicate with each other what we’re doing,” said Stove, who had seven receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown. “We’ve just got to clean it up in practice. We need to communicate better because they showed a lot of different stuff. We had a lot of good plays, but the bad plays were really bad so we’ve got to clean up.”
While the offense didn’t do the defense any favors, the Tigers defenders had their share of self-inflicted issues, too.
Auburn’s defense was responsible for four of the team’s nine penalties on Saturday, three of which were for pass interference. The last of those three — called against cornerback Roger McCreary late in the fourth quarter — was a critical one, as it moved the chains for South Carolina, forced Auburn to use its remaining timeouts and allowed the Gamecocks to burn roughly another minute off the clock.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe said after the game that the concerning issue on defense wasn’t effort; it was mistakes that drew penalties.
Pappoe explained he didn’t think bouncing back would be an issue for the team even though the Tigers suffered their second loss in three weeks.
“Just certain things we saw today, we have the potential to be a really good team. We've just got to eliminate these self-inflicted wounds, all the penalties. We had turnovers on offense. We've just got to make sure we get all of that corrected,” said Pappoe, who had 10 tackles in the loss. “I think we have the potential to be a very good team, so as far as everyone's confidence it's still there. We're not going to let this beat us up that bad, but we're going to bounce back next week and come back strong.”
Auburn’s start to 2020 hasn’t been ideal, but Malzahn and the players aren’t calling it a lost cause. The team isn’t even halfway through the season yet, which means there’s still plenty of work to be done and time to turn things around.
“Like I said, we've got six games left. We will be a team that improves, I'll promise you that,” Malzahn said. “You'll see this team improve. That's what we'll be doing.”
