'Got to take it personally': Defending opposing guards a must-fix for Auburn

Tyrece Radford’s 30-point night was the most impactful of any Aggie en route to his team’s 79-63 win over No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday.

The loss wiped a five-game winning streak, and 28-game home winning streak, for the Tigers. But Radford’s performance was the sign of a troublesome trend: Auburn loses when it can’t defend guards.

Radford was the latest example, but each of Auburn’s four losses this season have seen an opposing guard walk away as the leading scorer. Memphis’ Kendric Davis dropped 27 points. Boogie Ellis had a 28-point night for USC in Los Angeles. And Georgia’s Terry Roberts led all scorers with 26 points in the Tigers’ first conference loss this year.

“It’s just locking in on that one guy,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said Wednesday. “(Radford) was pretty hot last night. I’ll give hats off to him. Honestly, we didn’t think he would come in here and score 30. We knew he was a great player. We knew his coach would put him in the right position to score the basketball. But he came in pretty, pretty hot last night.”

While the quartet of Radford, Roberts, Ellis and Davis logged a combined 111 points against the Tigers — a little more than a third of their teams’ scoring production — opposing guards in those losses have combined for 235 points, or 75.6% of the points scored against Auburn.

Twenty-two guards have logged minutes for opponents in Auburn’s four losses this year, and they’re averaging 10.7 points. They’re also shooting better than the average opponent, with guards shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.2% from deep in those games, both of which are better than Auburn’s average opponent marks.

On paper, the 38.2% mark from 3 is eye-catching. Auburn has one of the best 3-point defenses in Division I this year, with opponents shooting 25.7%. So, 38.2% a more than 7% bump. But guards’ ability to get to the free throw line in these losses seems more significant.

Opposing guards are 62 of 76 (81.6%) at the free throw line during the losses. The percentage bump is, again, big. Opponents are shooting 68.9% on free throws this year, but the guards who have beat Auburn are getting to the line at a ridiculous rate.

The position group is getting an average of 19 free throw attempts in Auburn’s losses. By comparison, Auburn’s opponents — meaning entire teams — have averaged 20.9 free throw attempts per game.

It’s not like the Tigers haven’t had the answers for high-scoring guards. Their win against Arkansas was a prime example, as they deployed a zone defense to stymie the only Southeastern Conference team with three guards averaging more than 10 points per game on 25-plus minutes a night. Standout freshman guard Anthony Black finished that game 13 of 16 at the line, but the five other guards who logged minutes for the Razorbacks combined for two free throw attempts.

A zone defense was something the Tigers deployed coming out of the half in the A&M loss, but coming down to the final minutes, mistakes collapsed any momentum it built.

“In the last four minutes, we turned it over a couple times and fouled them too much,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the loss. “They converted.”

Auburn’s losses this season correlate with good opposing guards, but the challenges are far from over. The Tigers are less than a week away from another contest with the Aggies. They’ll see another one of five SEC squads with multiple guards averaging 10-plus points and 25-plus minutes in No. 4 Tennessee earlier that week. Even West Virginia, who Auburn plays at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, has multiple guards averaging double-digit point totals.

“From this point on, we’ve got to take it personally,” Jasper said. “We see a lot of guards going at us, trying to come at us. And this is a game that (West Virginia) always get(s) up for, you know, playing against a great Auburn team, a ranked Auburn team.

“They would love to be on ESPN. They would love to have 30. They’ll always remember this for a lifetime. So we’ve got to do better on the ball.”