Graba calls Auburn gymnastics signing class one of the best in program history

Led by touted prospect Olivia Greaves, Auburn gymnastics has signed a three-athlete signing class that head coach Jeff Graba is calling one of the top classes ever signed by the program.
Greaves is rated as a five-star prospect by College Gym News and Hannah Hagle and Hailey John are both rated as three-stars.
The new signing class will come to the Plains to compete starting in 2023.
“We are extremely excited to announce the addition of these three to the Auburn Family,” Graba said. “They will be one of the top recruiting classes in the history of our program and will bring a tremendous amount of energy and excitement to the gym.”
Greaves, Hagle and John follow superstar freshman Suni Lee, who signed in the program’s last signing class.
Greaves competes at the elite level and has competed internationally for the U.S. national team. Previously a Florida commit, she comes to Auburn out of Staten Island, N.Y.
Hagle, from St. Augustine, Texas, has competed at the junior elite level and won the all-around this year at the USA Gymnastics Region 3 meet, which pulls together gymnasts from Texas and six other states.
“Hannah comes to use from Texas and brings a wealth of experience to the team,” Graba said of Hagle. “She has competed at all levels of the sport and should step in and help the program out right away. She is a tremendous gymnast with a great mixture of power and beauty in her routines.”
John is from Sanford, Fla., and she has competed at level 10, which is the highest level of the Junior Olympics program. She won vault in 2019 at the Florida state championships for level 10 and in 2018 she was the runner-up on beam at the Junior Olympics national meet.
“Hailey has been to our camps in the past and has been committed to us for a while now. She is a dynamic athlete who will bring graceful gymnastics coupled with some very high difficulty,” Graba said of John. “We are so excited to have her join the team.”
Greaves, meanwhile, gives Auburn another five-star in back-to-back classes after Lee.
She finished 14th in the all-around in the Winter Cup in February, finishing ahead of two Olympic gold medalists in all-around champion Lee and vault gold medalist Jade Carey — and behind 10th-place Lyden Saltness, who is committed to Auburn for the signing class of 2023-24.
While Lee and Carey went on to the Olympic Trials this past summer, Greaves missed the trials due to injury. In September, she told College Gym News that Florida pulled her scholarship offer shortly after the trials. She said the day she lost her offer from Florida, Lee texted her.
“Olivia came to us late in the process and we’re so excited to have her join the program,” Graba said. “She is a phenomenal gymnast who has world-class experience that should continue to help our team improve. Olivia is powerful and graceful at the same time and will be a fun gymnast for our fans to watch.”
The trio will join Auburn’s roster for the 2023 after the upcoming season, which opens Jan. 7, 2022, at North Carolina.
Auburn’s intrasquad preview meet is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Auburn Arena.
Season tickets for gymnastics are on sale now at aubtix.com. Auburn’s first home meet is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, against Iowa State.