Graba calls Auburn gymnastics signing class one of the best in program history

Led by touted prospect Olivia Greaves, Auburn gymnastics has signed a three-athlete signing class that head coach Jeff Graba is calling one of the top classes ever signed by the program.

Greaves is rated as a five-star prospect by College Gym News and Hannah Hagle and Hailey John are both rated as three-stars.

The new signing class will come to the Plains to compete starting in 2023.

“We are extremely excited to announce the addition of these three to the Auburn Family,” Graba said. “They will be one of the top recruiting classes in the history of our program and will bring a tremendous amount of energy and excitement to the gym.”

Greaves, Hagle and John follow superstar freshman Suni Lee, who signed in the program’s last signing class.

Greaves competes at the elite level and has competed internationally for the U.S. national team. Previously a Florida commit, she comes to Auburn out of Staten Island, N.Y.

Hagle, from St. Augustine, Texas, has competed at the junior elite level and won the all-around this year at the USA Gymnastics Region 3 meet, which pulls together gymnasts from Texas and six other states.