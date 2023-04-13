With one last performance, one last crown pose, and one last blown kiss on the way off the floor, Auburn gymnastics superstar Derrian Gobourne ended her career Thursday at the NCAA Championships.

Afterward, she was gracious and grateful, in quotes provided by Auburn in a university release.

“I was just grateful at the end,” Gobourne said. “Grateful that I had a great career and that I was able to end it like that at nationals.”

Gobourne made it to the national championship meet as an individual qualifier on floor and finished with a 9.9125. It wasn’t enough to make the medal stand this season, but Gobourne finishes her career with three NCAA medals, including Auburn’s first-ever individual national championship, which she won by matching the best score on vault at the national meet as a freshman in 2019. Gobourne also won NCAA silver on bars and NCAA silver on floor in 2022, en route to guiding Auburn to the Final Four in its best season ever.

Moreover, Gobourne became a fan-favorite at Auburn through her awe-inspiring athletic ability and electrifying floor routine, which she got to perform one last time Thursday.

“My career has just been a blessing,” Gobourne said. “It was more than I could’ve asked for. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I first got to Auburn. I didn’t know who I was going to be and that I would be able to do all these things. I’m just so thankful.”

Gobourne first committed to Auburn and head coach Jeff Graba when she was a ninth-grader in high school, and she’s been orange and blue from that moment to the completion of her fifth season. Gobourne and her teammates had to miss both the 2020 and 2021 postseasons due to COVID-19, but bounced back making history in the 2022 season.

“I just wanted her to enjoy it and for her to perform well,” Graba said. “She’s already accomplished so much, and nothing can take that away. I think she did a fantastic job, and I was a bit melancholy at the end. But it was still a great night for her.”

In her final season, Gobourne earned regular-season All-America honors on floor. She also earned All-SEC recognition in the event and was named SEC Specialist of the Year for the third consecutive year.

She’ll always be Auburn’s first individual national champion. Her teammate Suni Lee became the second when she won NCAA gold on balance beam at the national meet in 2022.

“Derrian has been through so much with our program,” Graba said. “She has brought her best for Auburn these last five years and has shined the brightest in some of the most pressure-packed moments. She helped put us on the map as a consistent competitor and brought us our first national championship. She is and always will be one of the best gymnasts to ever have gone through our program.”