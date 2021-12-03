‘Great challenge’: Auburn embraces opportunity against Oklahoma State

Sunday marks Auburn’s second chance to get a power-conference win like Georgia Tech — this time at home in Auburn Arena.

“I just feel like our team will never back down from a challenge,” junior Honesty Scott-Grayson said. “I’m just excited to get the gameplan going and just prepare ourselves to compete.”

Scott-Grayson is averaging 12 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game so far this season. Aicha Coulibaly is averaging a team-best 16 points per game, following a 27-point game against Charleston Southern with a 23-point game against North Florida.

She’s looking to make an impact again against Oklahoma State.

“I think it’ll be great challenge for us to get prepared for SEC games,” Coulibaly said. “It’s a tough one and it’s similar to SEC games. We’ve just got to get our mind right to get this game going, and then feed off of that.”

Harris said she wanted the team to start faster against Oklahoma State than it did against North Florida. In all, Auburn’s up-and-down play is to be expected in Harris’ first season as the Tigers begin a new build.

But they have a chance to pick up another signature win early this season — this time at home.