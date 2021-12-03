‘Great challenge’: Auburn embraces opportunity against Oklahoma State

Johnnie Harris didn’t have to think about it long.
It was an easy question with an easier answer. The Auburn women’s basketball coach was asked last week what upcoming games fans should have circled on their calendars.
Her quick response: “Every last one.”
Of course, the next opportunity is always the most important. Auburn hosts Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. That’s one surely already on the radar: It’s a name-brand opponent from a power conference — and Auburn is embracing the challenge.
The message is for the fans to embrace it too.
“We need them at every last ballgame,” Harris said after the team’s win over North Florida last Tuesday. “That makes a difference. Our team will feed off our crowd’s energy, and our crowd will feed off our team’s energy.
“If they come out and support us, I think it could be a beautiful thing. We have a good opportunity here to finish this month out strong, so every game in the month of December, we need our fans to come out and support us.”
Auburn has won two in a row to move to 4-3 on the season, besting North Florida 72-65 to follow a 91-42 win over Charleston Southern. The Tigers have gone up and down so far as the build begins for Harris, beating then-No. 18 Georgia Tech on the road 59-51 before losing to Little Rock the next time out 57-49.
Sunday marks Auburn’s second chance to get a power-conference win like Georgia Tech — this time at home in Auburn Arena.
“I just feel like our team will never back down from a challenge,” junior Honesty Scott-Grayson said. “I’m just excited to get the gameplan going and just prepare ourselves to compete.”
Scott-Grayson is averaging 12 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game so far this season. Aicha Coulibaly is averaging a team-best 16 points per game, following a 27-point game against Charleston Southern with a 23-point game against North Florida.
She’s looking to make an impact again against Oklahoma State.
“I think it’ll be great challenge for us to get prepared for SEC games,” Coulibaly said. “It’s a tough one and it’s similar to SEC games. We’ve just got to get our mind right to get this game going, and then feed off of that.”
Harris said she wanted the team to start faster against Oklahoma State than it did against North Florida. In all, Auburn’s up-and-down play is to be expected in Harris’ first season as the Tigers begin a new build.
But they have a chance to pick up another signature win early this season — this time at home.
“It is a team that I’m familiar with,” Harris said. “We actually played that team a couple of times last year when I was at Texas so I’m familiar with them, their players. They’re going to be a tough team. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to be fast and athletic. So we’ll still have our work cut out for us.