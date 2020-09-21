‘Great feeling’: Auburn excited for debut of Morris offense

“As this offense has taken flight, there’s a countless number of things we do only a daily basis that are so much different,” Shenker went on. “They give variety to the offense in different ways — different looks and whatnot.

“So it was a lot to learn in the beginning, but as you get through it and realize how special this offense could be, and who we have on our side, it gives you a great feeling, definitely, going into the season opener next week.”

Morris and Malzahn are like-minded coaches who have run parallel paths up the ranks, but there are differences in their philosophies that should prove themselves on the field starting Saturday.

Whether the way Morris attacks is any more effective or not remains to be seen, but track records suggest it’ll be different. Malzahn has attacked defenses with a speed-first simplicity in the past, while Morris likes to tinker with calculated mismatches.

Morris this preseason called passes to the tight ends, and to the running backs, two of the main ways his offense has evolved over the last 10 years or so.

The running backs have done their part to get involved as well. Shaun Shivers highlighted a preseason scrimmage with an 80-yard touchdown on a pass reception.