‘Great feeling’: Auburn excited for debut of Morris offense

John Samuel Shenker said excitement was building all the way back in the spring.
This was a way of life ago, before the pandemic changed the planet. Even then, Auburn’s players like Shenker were already excited about the new things that offensive coordinator Chad Morris was bringing to the team’s attack.
The wait since then must have felt so much longer than an offseason.
But finally, on Saturday, the new-look Auburn offense under Morris will be in action when football comes back to the Plains.
Auburn hosts Kentucky at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.
“I think he brought a very fun energy to this team,” said Shenker, Auburn’s junior tight end, when asked about Morris last week. “From Day 1, back in the spring before all this COVID started, it was just more of having fun and enjoying the process.”
It’s easy to see why Shenker would be excited. Morris favors passes to tight ends in a way that Auburn hasn’t under Gus Malzahn and his previous offensive coordinators. Shenker and his teammates at tight end figure to find themselves involved in the passing game more than ever before, which has created plenty of buzz coming out of preseason practices among fans hoping for a fresh twist for the Auburn offense.
But it isn’t the only switchup coming to the offense, and that buzz isn’t all hype.
“As this offense has taken flight, there’s a countless number of things we do only a daily basis that are so much different,” Shenker went on. “They give variety to the offense in different ways — different looks and whatnot.
“So it was a lot to learn in the beginning, but as you get through it and realize how special this offense could be, and who we have on our side, it gives you a great feeling, definitely, going into the season opener next week.”
Morris and Malzahn are like-minded coaches who have run parallel paths up the ranks, but there are differences in their philosophies that should prove themselves on the field starting Saturday.
Whether the way Morris attacks is any more effective or not remains to be seen, but track records suggest it’ll be different. Malzahn has attacked defenses with a speed-first simplicity in the past, while Morris likes to tinker with calculated mismatches.
Morris this preseason called passes to the tight ends, and to the running backs, two of the main ways his offense has evolved over the last 10 years or so.
The running backs have done their part to get involved as well. Shaun Shivers highlighted a preseason scrimmage with an 80-yard touchdown on a pass reception.
“I think you saw that last year a little bit — you kind of look at LSU with (Clyde Edwards-Helaire),” Shenker said, of running backs getting involved in the passing game. “Just having that, it doesn’t necessarily change the offense completely, but it adds a level of thought for the defense, having to guard every single player on the field at once.
“I think it’s huge,” he went on. “I think that was an adjustment for this this year, is catching more passes with three backs and four backs and just reps, because in the past we haven’t really had to do that. I think we came along nice with it — (Shivers) and everybody, they picked it up pretty well. It will definitely open up a lot of plays for us this coming fall.”
That’s exactly what Auburn fans want to hear going on game week.
Saturday, they want to see it too.
