‘Great feeling’: Fans cherish chance to get back in Jordan-Hare Stadium for A-Day

Baggett said that it was nice to be able to get back in the stadium for the first time in a while — and joked that it was nice that there was a little more leg room during social distancing, too. But speaking seriously she said she hoped everything was back to normal by the time football season comes back around this fall.

“It’s a beautiful day,” she said. “It’s kind of cool just being able to be out here.”

That sense was certainly felt elsewhere in the stands.

Making it out to a game was a tall task for families last fall. Everything else aside, Auburn opened the general seating to just current students and player parents for its first game last fall, before slowly opening it to donors and other supporters.

Elizabeth Campbell was making her first trip back to the stadium in over a year.

“I went to school here for a few years before I changed my major, and just being back, it’s like being home,” she said. “Just the fact that everything’s open and everything’s going back to normal, it’s just a great feeling.”

Campbell was there with her daughter Sarah, 7, her son Cayden, 4, and her husband Nathan — an Alabama fan.