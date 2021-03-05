‘Great finish’: Auburn throws season-high score on way into championship season

“I’m pretty proud of the girls,” Graba said. “It’s a good, tight meet. I like being in meets like this. [Arkansas is] the No. 8 team for the country. They’re really good, and we hung right there with them all night long.”

Arkansas gymnasts won the beam and vault, with the Razorbacks’ Bailey Lovett winning beam with a 9.950 and their Kennedy Hambrick winning vault with a 9.950.

Auburn, though, left satisfied with its score and more importantly the trajectory of its season heading into the SEC Championship meet — with Graba noting there’s plenty of scoring potential left out there on both bars and vault.

“I think we’ve proved that we’re a top-10 team, and we can compete with anybody in the country,” Graba said. “We are the youngest team in the country and we’ve had the toughest schedule in the country. I told the girls I was really proud. They made it through a regular season that a lot of teams wouldn’t mentally be able to make it through, and it was a great finish.”

Auburn’s Aria Brusch returned to the floor lineup for the first time since injury early this season, and nailed a 9.875 to give Auburn another lineup option going into postseason.