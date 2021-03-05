‘Great finish’: Auburn throws season-high score on way into championship season

Auburn gymnastics is flying high into the championship season.
Auburn threw down its best score of the year on Friday in its last home meet, seemingly peaking at just the right time on the way into the SEC Championship meet — and setting the stage to make some noise in the postseason.
No. 12 Auburn hit a 197.125 on Friday opposite No. 8 Arkansas’ 197.425.
Auburn’s star junior Derrian Gobourne won bars for the night then electrified with a winning routine on floor to cap the night and push Auburn past a 197 for the fourth time in the last five meets.
“This is the perfect time to peak,” Auburn senior Meredith Sylvia said. “I’m really excited for postseason. We’re just building on our team scores every meet. It means good things in the future.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Gobourne scored a 9.950 on bars then scored a stellar 9.975 on floor. Her big score pushed Auburn over the 197 threshold for the fourth time this year. Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Auburn’s only ever hit a 197 more than twice in a single season three times, with this being the third year the program has accomplished that feat.
Auburn’s suddenly hitting top-flight scores with consistency — and doing it at just the right time.
“I’m pretty proud of the girls,” Graba said. “It’s a good, tight meet. I like being in meets like this. [Arkansas is] the No. 8 team for the country. They’re really good, and we hung right there with them all night long.”
Arkansas gymnasts won the beam and vault, with the Razorbacks’ Bailey Lovett winning beam with a 9.950 and their Kennedy Hambrick winning vault with a 9.950.
Auburn, though, left satisfied with its score and more importantly the trajectory of its season heading into the SEC Championship meet — with Graba noting there’s plenty of scoring potential left out there on both bars and vault.
“I think we’ve proved that we’re a top-10 team, and we can compete with anybody in the country,” Graba said. “We are the youngest team in the country and we’ve had the toughest schedule in the country. I told the girls I was really proud. They made it through a regular season that a lot of teams wouldn’t mentally be able to make it through, and it was a great finish.”
Auburn’s Aria Brusch returned to the floor lineup for the first time since injury early this season, and nailed a 9.875 to give Auburn another lineup option going into postseason.
The SEC Championship meet will count as a road meet for Auburn in the National Qualifying Score rankings before the postseason begins in earnest with NCAA regionals in April.
The SEC Championship meet is set for March 20.
Senior Night
Sylvia put down a stellar score of 9.900 on beam as the celebrated Senior Night and her last meet in Auburn Arena.
“I just approached it like any other meet,” she said. “I’m happy with how the team did right now, and I couldn’t ask for a better Senior Night. I think we all did amazing — and that’s what I wanted to do, is just be us out there.
“It’s bittersweet. I’m sad I won’t be able to compete in Auburn Arena again. But definitely happy with how it went.”
Sylvia earned silver-medal honors on the event, topped only by Lovett.
“That was icing on the cake,” she said. “I told myself before I went, ‘Just have fun. Just enjoy it.’ I try not to base it off my actual performance and more of my mindset. So I was really just going up there and saying to myself, ‘Alright, just enjoy this last one no matter what it looked like.’ So it worked out.”