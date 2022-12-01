‘Great fit’: Bruce Pearl points to Hugh Freeze’s knowledge of the SEC, ability to upset talented teams

For the first time since Hugh Freeze's hiring at Auburn, men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl spoke on the new coach while previewing the Tigers' Friday matchup with Colgate on Thursday.

"I'm so excited for him," Pearl said. "I think that we've just had like three incredible hires within the last six months. I think President (Chris) Roberts — the fact that he's been here for so long in so many different capacities and did what he did with the college of engineering, we are in great hands there. He hired a great AD in John Cohen, who gets the Auburn culture, who has reinvited the term, 'that's Auburn being Auburn.'

"We're starting to talk about 'that's Auburn being Auburn' in terms of the of Texas A&M football game, or what Cadillac Willims did turning our team around. That's Auburn being Auburn.

"I just think that Hugh is going to be a great fit for Auburn. He understands the SEC. He's won, beaten times that were more talented than he's been. He's going to hire a great staff."

Freeze comes to Auburn after four seasons at FBS independent Liberty, a span in which he led the Flames to a 34-15 record. Prior to that, his last head coaching job was from 2012-16 at Ole Miss, where he unofficially led the Rebels to a 39-25 record and a 19-21 record in the SEC, including two wins against Nick Saban's Alabama.

Freeze's Ole Miss tenure in particular was marred with controversies, as the NCAA leveled 21 violations against his program and a public records request unearthed calls he had made to an escort service on his university-issued cell phone.

"He's got an incredible family," Pearl said. "He's a wonderful Christian man. He's asked for grace. He's going to be given grace here in this Christian community of Auburn. I'm thrilled that this leadership team is in place and I look forward to working with him."