‘Great game’: Bigsby, backs come through in win over Ole Miss

Tank Bigbsy and the Auburn running backs played like they had something to prove.

After four consecutive games with up-and-down success running the ball, the Tigers’ rushing attack reestablished and rejuvenated the ground game against Ole Miss.

Spearheaded by Bigsby, Auburn’s rushing attack combined for three touchdowns and over 200 total yards in the win.

Bigsby led the charge as he gashed the defense on long breakaway runs and came up big on short-yardage situations.

The sophomore had his most productive outing against SEC competition this season as he rushed for 140 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bigsby’s 140 rushing yards were a season-high and his first 100-yard performance on the ground since the Tigers’ game against Penn State.

In the first quarter alone, Bigsby had 70 rushing yards and capped it off with a rushing touchdown on Auburn’s last drive of the first quarter — as he soared over the top with his best Bo Jackson impression for six.

“He certainly had a great game tonight,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Bigsby.