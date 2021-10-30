‘Great game’: Bigsby, backs come through in win over Ole Miss

Tank Bigbsy and the Auburn running backs played like they had something to prove.
After four consecutive games with up-and-down success running the ball, the Tigers’ rushing attack reestablished and rejuvenated the ground game against Ole Miss.
Spearheaded by Bigsby, Auburn’s rushing attack combined for three touchdowns and over 200 total yards in the win.
Bigsby led the charge as he gashed the defense on long breakaway runs and came up big on short-yardage situations.
The sophomore had his most productive outing against SEC competition this season as he rushed for 140 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bigsby’s 140 rushing yards were a season-high and his first 100-yard performance on the ground since the Tigers’ game against Penn State.
In the first quarter alone, Bigsby had 70 rushing yards and capped it off with a rushing touchdown on Auburn’s last drive of the first quarter — as he soared over the top with his best Bo Jackson impression for six.
“He certainly had a great game tonight,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Bigsby.
While Bigbsy continually picked up yards on the ground, he wasn’t the only Tiger to run through or past the sea of white jerseys like they were ghosts.
Aiding in the rushing attack was quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix’s rushing touchdown against Arkansas was the final trick in Auburn’s win over the Razorbacks. His pair of rushing touchdowns against the Rebels were treats from Bigsby’s continued success on the ground.
On Auburn’s opening drive, Nix kept it himself on a red-zone option and saw nothing in front of him but orange shakers and cheering students as his first rushing touchdown set the tone for Auburn’s offense.
Nix finished the game with eight carries for 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns. It was the first time this season that Nix has had multiple rushing touchdowns and the first game since Dec. 5, 2020, against Texas A&M.
Alongside Bigsby and Nix, running back Jarquez Hunter rushed for 38 yards on 12 carries and Shaun Shivers rushed once for three yards.