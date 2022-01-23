‘Great memories’: Joe Ciampi banner unveiled in Auburn Arena honoring legendary women’s basketball coach

Joe Ciampi closed his speech by pointing to the current players.
His Hall of Fame ring flashed in front of his face, as his banner hung in the rafters, but when all the attention was on him, his attention was back again on the women on the court.
“We were good, Auburn, when we were blue-collar tough,” he said on the microphone in Auburn Arena, looking to the bench and toward the new generation. “That brings light to what we have to accomplish today. So let’s start, once again, this winning streak on this floor.”
Then he closed with an emphatic, decisive: “War Eagle.”
Auburn honored the legendary three-time Final Four coach Sunday before the current team’s game against Alabama in Auburn Arena.
Ciampi coached at Auburn from 1979 to 2004, rolling up 568 wins to become the winningest coach in Auburn basketball history. He coached the Tigers to three Final Four appearances in 1988, 1989 and 1990. There isn’t room for all his accomplishments on the banner: Three SEC championships, three SEC Tournament championships, three-time SEC coach of the year, two-time national coach of the year, on and on.
Yet, during the ceremony, just as he did as an active coach, he put the attention on the players. He asked his former players in attendance in the bleachers to stand and wave as he spoke.
“That’s the reason, right there,” Ciampi said.
More than two dozen had come from all across the country for the banner unveiling, including Team USA Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton, Team USA bronze medalist Vickie Orr, and 1990 Final Four point guard Chantel Tremitiere.
“It’s definitely overdue,” Bolton said at the game. “To me, I was like, ‘They’re just now putting a banner up?’” she laughed. “Seriously, back in the day, what he did was phenomenal. So he’s definitely very well deserving.
“What he’s done and continued to do — even before I got there and after I left — just says a lot about the type of coach he was, and so I’m just really happy for him that he got a chance to experience this.”
The former players, current players, and all the fans stood and applauded as the curtain was raised up off his banner in the rafters of Auburn Arena. It hangs now opposite the three Final Four banners for the women’s basketball team.
The players were the reason, Ciampi said, and they were part of the celebration.
Auburn hosted an event for the returning players Saturday night in Auburn Arena.
“Great memories, great thoughts of who they are and where they are in life right now,” Ciampi said. “They told some secrets that I never knew before, and that was good,” he laughed. “We talked about tough love, and they said it’s about family. That’s who we are. They trusted me to make them better. I trusted them to do their job. And that’s how we accomplished that.”
Ciampi also pointed to Auburn’s 68 consecutive wins at home, a national record he built during his tenure, which held for 10 years. Fittingly, a day after Auburn Arena rocked in the national spotlight during the men’s team’s win over Kentucky, he called back to when the women Tigers were impossible to beat on their own home floor. Bruce Pearl and his team took a step away from workouts to stand baseline during the unveiling ceremony.
Ciampi’s accomplishments were fittingly read out by Susan Nunnelly — Auburn women’s basketball public address announcer, a longtime campus mainstay and advocate for women’s sports, and a former Auburn women’s basketball coach herself in the early days of the program.
Ciampi thanked new Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris, and said he thought she was pushing the program in the right direction.
In the end, it’s about the players, and for Ciampi it’s about how they go on after their success on the court.
“The program was laid with a foundation on the ability to defend, to be a team that controlled the tempo of the game,” Ciampi said. “You played with high intensity and you played with the determination that every possession was important. And we prepared ourselves.”
Preparation and determination took those alumni far — then right back to Auburn for Sunday’s ceremony and their reunion weekend.