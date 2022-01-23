‘Great memories’: Joe Ciampi banner unveiled in Auburn Arena honoring legendary women’s basketball coach

“That’s the reason, right there,” Ciampi said.

More than two dozen had come from all across the country for the banner unveiling, including Team USA Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton, Team USA bronze medalist Vickie Orr, and 1990 Final Four point guard Chantel Tremitiere.

“It’s definitely overdue,” Bolton said at the game. “To me, I was like, ‘They’re just now putting a banner up?’” she laughed. “Seriously, back in the day, what he did was phenomenal. So he’s definitely very well deserving.

“What he’s done and continued to do — even before I got there and after I left — just says a lot about the type of coach he was, and so I’m just really happy for him that he got a chance to experience this.”

The former players, current players, and all the fans stood and applauded as the curtain was raised up off his banner in the rafters of Auburn Arena. It hangs now opposite the three Final Four banners for the women’s basketball team.

The players were the reason, Ciampi said, and they were part of the celebration.

Auburn hosted an event for the returning players Saturday night in Auburn Arena.