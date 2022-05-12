‘Great opportunity’: Auburn challenges defending champion Texas in Sweet 16

Sixth-senior senior Georgie Axon has seen a lot in her long career at Auburn.

But she’s never seen a challenge quite like this one.

Axon and her Auburn teammates are taking on the defending national champions deep in the heart of Texas, on as big a stage as the program’s ever been on.

“We worked really hard for these types of opportunities,” Axon said simply.

The 13th-seeded Auburn women’s tennis team takes on fourth-seeded Texas on Friday at noon in Austin during the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the tournament’s round of 16, and Friday’s winner will advance to the NCAA Championships and the national quarterfinals in Illinois.

The run to the round of 16 matches the best run Auburn’s ever made in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn’s been to the round of 16 only twice before, in 2016 and 2017. Last week, the Tigers rallied against elimination to win three straight matches and beat Georgia Tech 4-3 in dramatic fashion.

And they figure they’re not done yet.

“We just make sure that we are where we need to be individually, and then as a team, we’re just excited to go out there and play,” Axon continued earlier this week, before the team traveled out to Austin.

Auburn is 22-5 on the season and finished the regular season as the SEC’s runner-up.

Texas won the national championship last season and finished second in the Big 12 regular-season standings this season, but charged its way to the Big 12 Tournament title in April. Texas is led by ace Peyton Stearns, who is 23-1 on the season and ranked No. 2 nationally in the ITA Collegiate National Rankings.

“For me, it’s super cool,” Axon said. “This is my sixth year and I’ve never played Texas so I think that’s a really cool opportunity to play a different team. I’ve played a lot of SEC schools in my lifetime so it’s nice to play someone different, and someone as good as Texas, the fact that they are reigning champs, I think it’s a great opportunity for us.”

That’s the word, for the Tigers and for head coach Caroline Lilley: Opportunity.

“Very similar to going to Florida State last year, we have a more seasoned team this year because of it, and we will have a more seasoned team whether we beat Texas or not,” Lilley said. She’s adamant in saying that her team has the ability to create chances against Texas, and she insists that the Tigers aren’t going all the way to Austin for some kind of moral victory, but at the same time, the benefits of making this kind of the trip are obvious.

“I think as soon as you think you have nothing to lose, you’ve already lost,” she shrugged. “So we’re not going there with that attitude at all: We’re going there to play our style of tennis. But, it’s a great learning opportunity. It’s a great learning experience.

“We know we’re going to be pushed. We know we’re going to play in front of a great crowd, which is always exciting as well. But moving forward, it will definitely benefit us. That experience factor, you can’t coach that.”

Auburn’s top-listed singles player Selin Ovunc will likely be tasked with taking on Stearns. Ovunc and doubles partner Ariana Arseneault will also most likely be tasked with taking on the nation’s No. 11 doubles team in Stearns and Allura Zamarripa.

Live streaming for the match will be available on the TennisONE app.

There’s great challenge and then there’s great opportunity:

Auburn knows it has the chance to put the program in a better place this weekend.

The Tigers are also a win away from making some program history along the way.

“I think we have been training for this the entire season,” Axon said. “It started in the fall. So I feel like we’ve done the work. Now it’s just going out there and proving it. We don’t really care who we play. We know what we want to do, so we just focus on that and nothing really changes.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.