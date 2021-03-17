‘Great win’: Auburn men’s golf takes Tiger Invitational over stacked field

“It was a great field,” Clinnard said. “The guys I thought were very resilient, and they did a really good job handling all the weather delays and format changing… I was really proud of them for that, for their mindset this week.”

Georgia’s Davis Thompson, a city of Auburn native and Lee-Scott alum, fired a 10-under 206 to take a share of the tournament title with Arkansas’ Tyson Reeder, who tied with him in first place.

Auburn’s Huff on Tuesday hit bogeys on No. 11 and No. 13 but bounced back on No. 14 with an eagle on the par-five No. 14 to highlight the end of his round. He carded pars on Wednesday as Auburn nursed its lead and looked to close out its tournament victory.

“It was good,” Clinnard said. “For us as coaches, it was a great experience just to kind of see what our guys are made of, when they sleep on that lead and get up in the morning, and watch their mannerisms and how they warm up and go out there and take care of business.

“Just super proud of them. It’s a great win for our program.”