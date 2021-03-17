‘Great win’: Auburn men’s golf takes Tiger Invitational over stacked field

It felt a little bit like a playoff, Auburn men’s golf coach Nick Clinnard said.
The Tigers hit the course Wednesday with just a few holes between them and the tournament championship. There was only so much work left to do, but every shot was going to be pressure-packed.
Auburn swung big in the big moments and beat rival Alabama by two strokes to win the Tiger Invitational on Wednesday at the Lake Course at Grand National in Opelika.
“Guys rose to the occasion and hit some good shots and we were lucky to come out ahead,” Clinnard said after the win.
Auburn won its home tournament over a strong field that included 11 SEC teams.
The teams adjusted the format with severe weather threatening, playing 36 holes Monday before getting through most of the third and final round Tuesday before a stoppage.
Entering Wednesday, Auburn held a four-stroke lead over second-place Alabama with each of the Tigers’ golfers having only between two and four holes left to play as teams worked to beat the weather.
The Tigers finished 26-under as a team, led by Graysen Huff who finished with a seven-under 209 to finish in a tie for sixth on the individuals leaderboard.
LSU and Vanderbilt tied for third, both 13 strokes behind Auburn.
“It was a great field,” Clinnard said. “The guys I thought were very resilient, and they did a really good job handling all the weather delays and format changing… I was really proud of them for that, for their mindset this week.”
Georgia’s Davis Thompson, a city of Auburn native and Lee-Scott alum, fired a 10-under 206 to take a share of the tournament title with Arkansas’ Tyson Reeder, who tied with him in first place.
Auburn’s Huff on Tuesday hit bogeys on No. 11 and No. 13 but bounced back on No. 14 with an eagle on the par-five No. 14 to highlight the end of his round. He carded pars on Wednesday as Auburn nursed its lead and looked to close out its tournament victory.
“It was good,” Clinnard said. “For us as coaches, it was a great experience just to kind of see what our guys are made of, when they sleep on that lead and get up in the morning, and watch their mannerisms and how they warm up and go out there and take care of business.
“Just super proud of them. It’s a great win for our program.”
The tournament field was stacked with SEC programs as conference teams have been sticking together a bit during pandemic play, keeping travel regional and keeping with familiar venues. Arkansas State, UAB, Georgia Southern and South Alabama rounded out the 15-team field along with 11 SEC teams.
The victory marked Auburn’s second this season. The team won the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate back in November, over an all-SEC field there.
Now, the Tigers will look to swing strong knowing they’ll be meeting those familiar faces again at the SEC Championship tournament in April.
Auburn will next play at the Old Waverly Collegiate hosted by Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., next week before the team closes the season with the Shoal Creek Invitational in Alabama in early April.
The SEC Championship tournament is set to open April 21.
“I think it gives us a lot of momentum,” Clinnard said. “I think it gives a shot of confidence in the guys’ arm, and get ready for next week. Golf is a game of short memory. I told the guys to enjoy it. You don’t get to win a lot in our sport. It’s not like basketball or football where you go head-to-head.
“We leave next Wednesday for Mississippi State and go up against 10 SEC teams and five non-conferences there so we’ll have a great challenge ahead of us. We’ll be prepared and ready to go.”