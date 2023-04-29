Auburn kicker Anders Carlson became the fifth Tiger to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, as he was selected No. 207 overall in the sixth round Saturday by the Green Bay Packers.

Carlson joins Derick Hall, Tank Bigsby, Colby Wooden and Owen Pappoe as Tigers taken in this draft. Hall and Bigsby were both Day Two selections, going No. 37 and No. 88 overall to Seattle and Jacksonville, respectively. Wooden was the 14th pick of Day Three, going No. 116 overall, also to the Green Bay Packers. Pappoe was selected toward the end of round five, going No. 168 overall to Arizona.

Carlson's older brother, Daniel Carlson, was also an NFL Draft pick, drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The younger Carlson left Auburn No. 2 all-time in total points scored (410) and field goals made (79), second only to his older brother. He's also third all-time in career PATs made.

His final two seasons at Auburn both ended in injuries. His 2021 campaign saw him suffer a torn ACL against Mississippi State, and he injured himself against against the Bulldogs in 2022, with a shoulder injury on a kickoff that again ended his year.