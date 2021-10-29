Green scores team-high as Auburn fans get their first look at new men's basketball team

Smith had nine points, six rebounds and two assists in the full 20-minute period. The 6-foot-10 forward then showcased his strong face-up offensive skill set in a pair of 4-minute situational periods to close the scrimmage.

"Jabari shot it well and led (Orange) in rebounding," Pearl said. "He didn't force things."

Kessler finished his half with eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He had one of the best highlights of the scrimmage alongside Smith, catching a give-and-go sequence from the freshman for an emphatic finish at the rim.

"They do a great job together," Pearl said of Smith and Kessler. "They both can pass the ball. They've got high basketball IQ."

Veteran guard Zep Jasper, who transferred from the College of Charleston, led the remaining newcomers of Auburn's new-look roster with seven points.

Fan favorite Dylan Cardwell had five points and six rebounds as he and fellow center Stretch Akingbola rotated to give Auburn's Blue scout team a big man to face Kessler.

The Blue team raced out to an early 10-1 lead and was led by new walk-on Michael Whitmore, who hit four of his five 3-point attempts — including a buzzer-beater — Friday night.