Green scores team-high as Auburn fans get their first look at new men's basketball team

Auburn fans were excited to see Bruce Pearl's revamped roster for the first time Friday night.
And, according to Pearl, the Tigers looked like they were going to be excited to play someone other than themselves soon.
Auburn's first-choice lineup bounced back from a slow start to defeat a modified scout team, 45-37, in a full 20-minute half of the Orange-Blue scrimmage.
Pearl said his Tigers showed more energy and played better in a closed-door scrimmage last weekend against UAB. Starting next Friday, the Tigers will get three different opponents in seven days.
"It was sloppy," Pearl said. "There wasn't a lot of purpose to it. I understand — we're ready to play somebody else, and we showed that last week. And next week, we've got Southern Indiana on Friday, Morehead State on Tuesday and Louisiana-Monroe next Friday. ... But I thought guys had their moments (in the scrimmage)."
Wendell Green Jr., the 5-foot-11 transfer point guard from Eastern Kentucky, led the Tigers with 11 points.
Green hit a pair of pull-up 3-pointers in quick succession, showing some of the fearlessness that has garnered the sophomore comparisons to former Auburn star Jared Harper.
Auburn also started a towering pair of newcomers in highly touted true freshman Jabari Smith Jr. and North Carolina transfer center Walker Kessler.
Smith had nine points, six rebounds and two assists in the full 20-minute period. The 6-foot-10 forward then showcased his strong face-up offensive skill set in a pair of 4-minute situational periods to close the scrimmage.
"Jabari shot it well and led (Orange) in rebounding," Pearl said. "He didn't force things."
Kessler finished his half with eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He had one of the best highlights of the scrimmage alongside Smith, catching a give-and-go sequence from the freshman for an emphatic finish at the rim.
"They do a great job together," Pearl said of Smith and Kessler. "They both can pass the ball. They've got high basketball IQ."
Veteran guard Zep Jasper, who transferred from the College of Charleston, led the remaining newcomers of Auburn's new-look roster with seven points.
Fan favorite Dylan Cardwell had five points and six rebounds as he and fellow center Stretch Akingbola rotated to give Auburn's Blue scout team a big man to face Kessler.
The Blue team raced out to an early 10-1 lead and was led by new walk-on Michael Whitmore, who hit four of his five 3-point attempts — including a buzzer-beater — Friday night.
"Mike did a fantastic job for Blue," Pearl said of the 5-foot-10 Whitmore. "He's been great for our preparation because he's fast and he's quick and he's hard to stay in front of. We won't see a faster, quicker or smaller guard than Mike. ... Our scout team is good, now."
Pearl said he and the team will have a lot to learn from the film of the scrimmage. He added that some of the Orange team's defensive struggles were "good to get out of our system" as the Tigers move closer to the start of the season.
"I wanted to treat our fans and let them see the guys a little bit," Pearl said. "It's a Friday night before the Ole Miss football game. We wanted to get some more people out for volleyball.
"And I really, truly wanted to show (the players) that, look, we're just OK when we play like that. So I got what I wanted. They know the difference. They've seen the difference. Hopefully they'll understand."