Greenberg: In elevated SEC landscape, Auburn an expected contender

Seth Greenberg knows it sounds funny, but he contends it anyways — men’s basketball in the Southeastern Conference is just as deep as football, and in more ways than one.

Five or six programs are always rotating at the top, showing themselves capable of making runs deep into March. Of late, those squads have included Kentucky and Tennessee among a handful of others. The other reason, he said, is that if you don’t win, “you’re gone,” most evident by the coaching turnover of this offseason. Six new faces are helming programs within the league.

“The expectation and resources have been put into it,” Greenberg said. “They’re building facilities, they’re hiring coaches, giving everyone a chance to have a chance to compete at the highest level. ... Everyone’s in it to compete just like the top four or five.”

Greenberg, who coached Division I college basketball for 34 years before becoming an analyst at ESPN, was in Auburn on Tuesday, making one of several preseason stops to watch teams around the country ahead of this season.

In the conversation of the SEC, Greenberg consistently sees No. 15 Auburn as one of the league’s best and “is expected to compete at the very highest level each and every year.”

A lot of that, he said, goes back to Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl.

“He’s recruited good players, but he’s evaluated better players. I mean, think about that Final Four team, right? … So, finding guys that understand who they are, how they win, understanding the identity you’re trying to play, understanding being winning players, buying in; I think that’s Bruce’s greatest gift in recruiting.”

As the program begins its defense of last year’s conference title, Greenberg said its important for Auburn to realize this year’s team is a totally different one, but that what it can take from last season is the standard of success. What’s most important, he said, is for Auburn’s current squad to learn its own identity.

“This team’s got to learn to deal with the adversity that the season’s gonna bring,” Greenberg said. “That’s the standard. The standard’s not going to change. As long as Bruce is here, the standard is not going to change.”