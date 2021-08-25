Greene: Auburn has to ‘be prepared’ in volatile COVID-19 environment

Greene said he and Goodlett meet more than once a day. Goodlett is on the SEC’s medical task force, which Greene said meets two times a week. Greene said he meets with the conference’s athletics directors weekly.

While coaches and athletes are locked in to preparing for their season, Greene said it’s his job to keep them updated and in the best position possible.

“Our student-athletes are incredibly resilient people,” Greene said. “They did it last year and we can do it again. I know that we don’t like it but that’s the environment that we’re in, and we’re going to keep on marching forward.”

While last year, Greene felt like Auburn was just surviving in the COVID-19 environment, this year he is stressing upon the coaches and student-athletes that they need to thrive.

“I’ve impressed upon all of our coaches and student-athletes that we have an expectation, regardless of what the circumstances are, that we’re going to show up, we’re going to be prepared, we’re going to ready to compete, and we’re excited to be able to do so,” Greene said.

“We’re trying to see around the corner fast and further than everybody else in an environment that continues to shift. The shifting goalposts, if you will, is the game that we’re playing right now.