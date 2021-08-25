Greene: Auburn has to ‘be prepared’ in volatile COVID-19 environment

Auburn still plans for full capacity when the football team kicks off the season on Sept. 4, but Allen Greene acknowledges that Auburn is in a volatile environment.
Speaking on Auburn’s Tiger Talk show on Wednesday, the Auburn athletics director said he is constantly meeting with Auburn athletics’ chief medical officer Michael Goodlett and that Auburn is “prepared” for shifts in the wind.
LSU and Ohio State have this week announced plans to require vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans entering their stadiums this season, while Hawaii announced it will open the season without fans in attendance in its stadium.
Auburn still plans for a normal opening to the season, but with changes happening daily, Greene says his role is communicating as much as he can with coaches and student-athletes about what they are hearing today, what they think is going to happen, what they know is going to happen and what they don’t know.
“I think you have to, No. 1, accept the fact that we’re in a volatile environment, in that whatever we know today may be different tomorrow,” Greeene said on Tiger Talk. “The good thing is that we have experience with that. We don’t have to like it, but we have to accept it.
“I think for those of us in leadership positions, accepting the fact that there’s going to be shifts in the winds and just be prepared for it.”
Greene said he and Goodlett meet more than once a day. Goodlett is on the SEC’s medical task force, which Greene said meets two times a week. Greene said he meets with the conference’s athletics directors weekly.
While coaches and athletes are locked in to preparing for their season, Greene said it’s his job to keep them updated and in the best position possible.
“Our student-athletes are incredibly resilient people,” Greene said. “They did it last year and we can do it again. I know that we don’t like it but that’s the environment that we’re in, and we’re going to keep on marching forward.”
While last year, Greene felt like Auburn was just surviving in the COVID-19 environment, this year he is stressing upon the coaches and student-athletes that they need to thrive.
“I’ve impressed upon all of our coaches and student-athletes that we have an expectation, regardless of what the circumstances are, that we’re going to show up, we’re going to be prepared, we’re going to ready to compete, and we’re excited to be able to do so,” Greene said.
“We’re trying to see around the corner fast and further than everybody else in an environment that continues to shift. The shifting goalposts, if you will, is the game that we’re playing right now.