Greene bets on Auburn with Harsin hire

The play seems simple: Grow Harsin’s arsenal and watch him grow. He succeeded in the Mountain West and, now, with more powerful resources at his disposal, Auburn hopes he can create some of the same success in the SEC.

Harsin has been applauded by many Auburn fans for the hard-nosed demeanor he showed in his introduction, and his harping on discipline. Auburn has shown in the last decade it can swing with college football’s best programs when it’s at its best. Now Greene and Auburn hope a new voice can keep the team playing at its best at a more consistent level.

As it happens, that voice comes from the other side of the country, and from completely outside the SEC footprint, not unlike Greene who came here to be Auburn’s athletics director from the University of Buffalo.

Hearing them speak though, their messaging insists they aren’t throwing out what makes Auburn the program that is. Instead, the message suggests that adding a missing piece could make Auburn the best that it can be.