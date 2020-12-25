Greene bets on Auburn with Harsin hire

Allen Greene bounced out of the Cadillac on the tarmac like only he could. Flashy as ever and owning the scene, he fist-bumped fans as they waited for Bryan Harsin’s jet to land Thursday at the Auburn airport.
If he was weary and worn from an exhaustive nine-day coaching search, Greene didn’t show it then.
Maybe he was re-energized by the hire, like a segment of the Auburn fanbase.
Or maybe, after what he just pulled off, the grin just hadn’t left his face.
Only he knows how wide he was smiling behind his mask.
Greene was the first man to welcome Harsin and his family as they stepped off the plane on the way to Harsin’s introductory press conference Thursday, the athletics director putting his arms around his new head football coach — his gambit underway.
In Harsin, Greene found a fellow former outsider who he thinks can stir a sleeping giant on the Plains.
“He’s a winner,” Greene said, and repeated, after they made their way off that tarmac and to the athletics complex for the press conference. “The dude flat-out knows how to win.”
Harsin won three Mountain West championships at Boise State, with a 69-19 record in seven seasons. Greene said at the beginning of the search that he hoped to find a coach who can “consistently compete at the highest level.” When Harsin was hired, the phrase “consistently compete” showed up in all three statements put out by Greene, Harsin, and university president Jay Gogue.
The play seems simple: Grow Harsin’s arsenal and watch him grow. He succeeded in the Mountain West and, now, with more powerful resources at his disposal, Auburn hopes he can create some of the same success in the SEC.
Harsin has been applauded by many Auburn fans for the hard-nosed demeanor he showed in his introduction, and his harping on discipline. Auburn has shown in the last decade it can swing with college football’s best programs when it’s at its best. Now Greene and Auburn hope a new voice can keep the team playing at its best at a more consistent level.
As it happens, that voice comes from the other side of the country, and from completely outside the SEC footprint, not unlike Greene who came here to be Auburn’s athletics director from the University of Buffalo.
Hearing them speak though, their messaging insists they aren’t throwing out what makes Auburn the program that is. Instead, the message suggests that adding a missing piece could make Auburn the best that it can be.
“He’s not just about winning games. The very first thing he said, when we said, ‘Tell us about yourself,’ he talked about family; love for his family — and love for the family,” Greene said. “The Auburn Family is something that’s critically important to us. It’s a part of our fabric. And we take it very seriously and hold it near and dear to our hearts.
“That is the first thing that he said to us, when talking about who he is.”
He surely impressed as he kept talking — and on Thursday impressed Auburn fans, who have given overwhelmingly positive feedback after hearing Harsin speak.
The gamble is in play. Greene figures Auburn has everything it needs to compete with the best. It just needs to stay at that level when it reaches it.
“We’re so thankful that you want to be here,” Greene said, turning to Harsin. “We’re so thankful that you want to take Auburn to new heights.”
And, as the plan goes, keep Auburn there.