Grinding it out: Auburn rides fourth-quarter surge to win over Mississippi State

The Bulldogs appeared to be in trouble after Williams’ score, but not for long.

Mississippi State’s Lideatrick Griffin caught a line-drive kick after the touchdown and took off 65 yards to give the Bulldogs prime field position. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers took advantage by taking off for a 13-yard gain then completing a pair of passes, the second being an eight-yard touchdown throw to Austin Williams to cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-10.

Despite the Bulldogs’ counterpunch, the Tigers didn’t hesitate in responding. Freshman running back Tank Bigsby broke off a 15-yard run to set the stage for a five-play drive in which he took four carries and rattled off 57 yards. Nix ended the drive effectively, weaving in and out of the Bulldogs’ defense on a goal-line run and scoring on a three-yard run.

Nix’s pass to Ze’Vian Capers for the two-point conversion handed the Tigers a 24-10 lead with 6:03 to go in the game.

The back-and-forth fourth quarter was a far cry from the game’s first half of action, which offered little to celebrate for either offense.