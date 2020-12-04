Ground and pound: Run game could decide Auburn’s matchup with Texas A&M

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn made that point Wednesday when comparing the Tigers’ offensive success in the games leading up to the Iron Bowl. He explained the Tigers have to bounce back on the ground this week, which will be no sure thing given the Aggies’ defensive success combined with Williams being out and Bigsby being questionable.

“I think if you look back at those games, you know, we did a good job running the football and we had third down-and-mediums to -shorts. I think that helped with everything,” Malzahn said. “Of course, you look at their run game stats. What are they, second in rushing [defense] in our league? That’s going to be a task, but that’s part of it. They’re No. 1 overall in defense. We’ll need to be balanced. We can’t be one-dimensional, and that’s going to be a big key.

“[Relying solely on the passing game] would have to be the case if you can’t run the football, but that’s not an option for us. They’re really good, but we’ve got to find ways to generate rushing yards. That will be a big key.”

Texas A&M’s rushing defense has been excellent and has allowed just over 185 yards per game, and the Aggies’ own run game has been a hindrance to opponents, too.