Ground and pound: Run game could decide Auburn’s matchup with Texas A&M

In last week’s Iron Bowl, the discrepancy in Auburn and Alabama’s rushing attacks was hard to ignore in a game the Crimson Tide dominated. In Saturday’s home matchup with Texas A&M, the ground game could ultimately prove to be a deciding factor.
Auburn will look to bounce back after struggling to establish the run in its 42-13 loss to Alabama but will have to do so against one of the top rushing defenses in the country. Conversely, the Tigers’ defense has to step up in stopping the run against an Aggies’ team that boasts one of the SEC’s leading rushers.
One of the keys to the Tigers’ offensive success in the three games prior to the Iron Bowl was how well the team ran the ball, which opened up more passing opportunities for quarterback Bo Nix and company. In Auburn’s three victories over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee, the Tigers averaged 46 carries for 198 yards per game compared to 27 pass attempts that went for 253 yards.
That type of balance and ability to rely on the rushing attack didn’t come to pass in Tuscaloosa. Auburn rushed for only 2.9 yards per carry against the Crimson Tide, the team’s lowest total since their other blowout road loss this season — the 27-6 loss to Georgia back on Oct. 3.
The Tigers’ issues against Alabama were certainly not helped by injuries to running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams as well as offensive linemen Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm, but they nevertheless demonstrated how the offense has to be able to run in order to be effective.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn made that point Wednesday when comparing the Tigers’ offensive success in the games leading up to the Iron Bowl. He explained the Tigers have to bounce back on the ground this week, which will be no sure thing given the Aggies’ defensive success combined with Williams being out and Bigsby being questionable.
“I think if you look back at those games, you know, we did a good job running the football and we had third down-and-mediums to -shorts. I think that helped with everything,” Malzahn said. “Of course, you look at their run game stats. What are they, second in rushing [defense] in our league? That’s going to be a task, but that’s part of it. They’re No. 1 overall in defense. We’ll need to be balanced. We can’t be one-dimensional, and that’s going to be a big key.
“[Relying solely on the passing game] would have to be the case if you can’t run the football, but that’s not an option for us. They’re really good, but we’ve got to find ways to generate rushing yards. That will be a big key.”
Texas A&M’s rushing defense has been excellent and has allowed just over 185 yards per game, and the Aggies’ own run game has been a hindrance to opponents, too.
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has been one of the SEC’s top tailbacks this season, and through seven games he stands second in the conference with 111 yards per game — slightly behind Alabama’s Najee Harris.
Harris wasn’t the main reason the Crimson Tide rolled against Auburn — Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ 302 passing yards and five touchdowns had a lot to do with that — but his 8.7 yards per carry against the Tigers only added to what’s been an up-and-down season for the Tigers’ run defense.
Auburn has mostly struggled in slowing down opponents’ run games, leaving the team 10th in the conference by allowing 162 yards per game. Malzahn made it clear the Tigers would have to step up Saturday when they face Spiller and an Aggies’ offensive line that has four senior starters.
“He runs hard. You're going to have to gang tackle him,” Malzahn said of Spiller. “Impressed with the offensive line up front. You know, I think you're looking at a group — I think they're leading the league in sacks given up. I think that has a lot to do with the guys up front, a lot to do with Spiller's ability running the football. I know he had another real explosive run, you know, Saturday [against LSU] that helped win that game.
“He's a guy you've got to focus on. You've got to really try to stop them running and make them one-dimensional. You've got to gang tackle him.”
Auburn excelled in stopping the run against LSU on Oct. 31, but in the two games since then it has allowed just under 5.4 rushing yards per attempt. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden understands the challenge he and the rest of the defense will face in slowing down a Texas A&M run game that has been clicking for most of the fall.
“We’ve got to be on the same page as they are. We have to come with it and be physical as in every game,” Wooden said. “They like to run the ball and like to get on the edge, so we have to maintain and keep the edge.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!