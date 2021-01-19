‘Growing on the job’: Auburn gymnastics youngsters take up unexpected opportunities

When Jeff Graba loaded up onto the bus to Kentucky last weekend and looked over the seats, a few faces were missing from the Auburn gymnastics team.
It was a long road to Lexington, and the Tigers were going there to meet a top-10 Wildcats team, and they were doing it shorthanded.
But it’s about perspective: When the Tigers strapped in and wheels started turning, all they wanted to see in front of them was the open road and opportunity.
About 30 percent of Auburn’s starting lineup turned over from the team’s season opener with Florida to its second meet with Kentucky, and Graba reckons his team will have to throw more youth on the floor again this week at mighty rival Alabama.
Youngsters filled the void. Five Auburn gymnasts made their first starts against Kentucky, with three of them being freshmen and another being a sophomore with exhibition experience only. The changes to the lineup came last Wednesday after Auburn’s last practice of the week, when the word came in on who’d be medically unavailable.
“I’ve found in COVID times, I just plan for what practice looks like today, and then we’ll figure out what happens tomorrow,” said Graba, Auburn’s head coach, speaking Tuesday and looking ahead to Friday’s meet at Alabama. “And then we might even switch on Friday.
“But I am becoming more comfortable with all our options,” he said.
That’s because he said the Tigers have managed to make the most of the situation, with young athletes stepping up where needed.
Graba counts 14 of his 24 starts at Kentucky going to gymnasts in either their first or second college meet. Freshmen Payton Smith, Gabby McLaughlin and Olivia Hollingsworth were among those in new starting spots against Kentucky with Florida starters Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch out. They moved into an already young lineup featuring sophomores like Anna Sumner and Piper Smith, making their first true starts in 2021 after only competing as exhibition entries last season.
The youngsters fared fair in the loss. Two of Auburn’s six were new to the lineup on floor, beam and bars, with one of six new to the lineup on vault. On floor, Auburn suffered one less fall and managed to up its score, even moving from home equipment to the road.
“We weren’t able to prepare the freshmen who filled those spots and I felt like they handled it really well,” Graba said. “We did a lot of growing on the job, so to speak.
“I felt like they handled it really well and it was in a tough environment. We’re trying to build on that.”
Even with crowds limited to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there’ll probably be no tougher environment Auburn enters this season than the one Friday in Tuscaloosa — with the rivalry jitters to go along with everything else. Auburn will enter ranked No. 18 per RoadToNationals.com with Alabama ranked No. 10.
“We’re just embracing the fact that there’s some young people who are going to get an opportunity who might not have gotten an opportunity all year if this COVID environment hadn’t popped up,” Graba said. “To me, it’s exciting to see what they’re capable of. So we’re really taking that and embracing it, but with the anticipation that this is all going to pay off in February when, hopefully, everybody’s back to full speed, our upgrades are kicked in, we’re capable of scoring at a high potential, and then we have a really good idea on who are our No. 6, 7 and 8 girls, because we’ve used them a lot more in the first couple of meets in January.”