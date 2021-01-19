‘Growing on the job’: Auburn gymnastics youngsters take up unexpected opportunities

“But I am becoming more comfortable with all our options,” he said.

That’s because he said the Tigers have managed to make the most of the situation, with young athletes stepping up where needed.

Graba counts 14 of his 24 starts at Kentucky going to gymnasts in either their first or second college meet. Freshmen Payton Smith, Gabby McLaughlin and Olivia Hollingsworth were among those in new starting spots against Kentucky with Florida starters Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch out. They moved into an already young lineup featuring sophomores like Anna Sumner and Piper Smith, making their first true starts in 2021 after only competing as exhibition entries last season.

The youngsters fared fair in the loss. Two of Auburn’s six were new to the lineup on floor, beam and bars, with one of six new to the lineup on vault. On floor, Auburn suffered one less fall and managed to up its score, even moving from home equipment to the road.

“We weren’t able to prepare the freshmen who filled those spots and I felt like they handled it really well,” Graba said. “We did a lot of growing on the job, so to speak.

“I felt like they handled it really well and it was in a tough environment. We’re trying to build on that.”