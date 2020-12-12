Gus Malzahn: Bo Nix ‘in a super spot’ at end of sophomore season

On the surface, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s sophomore season has looked a good bit like his debut in 2019.
Nix has faced ups and downs as a sophomore much like he did as a true freshman, and throughout 2020 he’s shown flashes of one day being one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks and other instances where his youth was hard to ignore.
While the triumphs and growing pains have each been present at times, the quarterback and his head coach are optimistic about what the future holds in store.
“You can tell that he's more experienced. He's more of a team leader, his leadership, his toughness and his competitiveness really [are] starting to show even more,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “I think he's in a super spot, and the fact that he'll be able to actually go through spring with [offensive coordinator Chad] Morris and the receivers and do all the different things in preparation you normally get to do, that's really going to help.”
Progress has been one of the key elements fans have looked for in Nix’s second season behind center, and statistically he has made strides since this time last year even after not having spring practices and the typical summer sessions with the team due to the pandemic.
Through nine games this fall, Nix has completed 174 passes on 285 attempts — a 61.5 completion percentage — for 1,998 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Breaking down the numbers further, Nix is averaging seven yards-per-attempt and 222 yards per game against an All-SEC schedule.
In his first nine games of 2019, Nix completed 140 passes on 248 attempts — a 56.5 completion percentage — for 1,798 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Nix averaged 7.3 yards per attempt and 199.9 yards per game during a run of games in which Auburn played Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss in conference and Oregon, Tulane and Kent State out of conference.
Nix’s running ability is a key part of his game, and he’s made the most of it in 2020. He’s taken 91 carries for 332 yards and six touchdowns this fall — averaging out to 36.9 yards per game — compared to 70 carries for 214 yards and five touchdowns in the first nine games of 2019, which averaged out to 23.8 yards per game.
Nix being a dual-threat quarterback is something the sophomore explained he hasn’t been afraid to lean into when the situation calls for it this fall.
“I think this year, I've kind of found out in different ways how strong and fast I really am,” Nix said. “I feel like I've kind of experienced a few runs to where I keep up with the guys, and I've finished some runs really well. So it's kind of the knowledge of knowing that I can keep up with these guys, and I can run with them, even though, like I said, you come into college and guys are completely different.
“It's kind of me just figuring out my strengths, what I'm good at and how I can be a capable runner and I can be successful.”
Nix displayed how strong of a runner he is last Saturday against Texas A&M.
With Auburn looking to take the lead, he spun out of a would-be tackle for loss near the goal line, maintained his balanced, side-stepped another would-be tackler, raced to his left then barreled into another Aggie as he pushed the ball across the goal line. Nix’s improbable five-yard rushing touchdown put Auburn ahead 10-7 with a little less than four minutes before halftime.
Offensive tackle Brodarious Hamm wasn’t exactly sure what happened on the play, other than his quarterback adding another rushing highlight to his collection.
“I just know we have a great quarterback, man, and he can make plays happen,” Hamm said after the game. “When something breaks down, he can make something out of it, so just credit Bo for that — for being a hard worker.”
As far as his focus for the end of 2020 and all of 2021, Nix emphasized improving every aspect of his game. He pointed specifically to continuing to run the ball well, improving his pocket awareness along with understanding the right times to scramble. He also talked about improving his accuracy, which has been the primary knock on his play through almost two full seasons.
Nix spoke about the frustrations that have come with Auburn’s 5-4 season following the Tigers’ 31-20 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. He said he thought 2020 has been frustrating for most teams given how much has changed and especially the points in time when players didn’t think there would even be a season.
Nix explained 2020 has been about learning how to battle through adversity, and he noted Auburn’s inexperience on both sides of the ball plus the caliber of some of the teams the Tigers played didn’t help matters.
“You can put a lot of things on a lot of people and say a lot of things about this and that, but at the end of the day they were just better than we were when we played them. That can go into the offseason, that can go into not having a spring, not having a summer, not developing guys this offseason and sending them home, so this kind of season goes to who has the most experience,” Nix said. “We felt all year that, at the beginning, we were going to be the least-experienced team, and I think some games it kind of showed. Some games we might could have played a little bit better. It came down to the other team having better experience.
“It’s definitely a learning year. All you can do is just move forward, make sure you finish the season how you’d like and not just let the whole season go to waste.”
All and all, Nix saw the season as a learning experience, which fits with how he’s made some strides in his game with more room for growth. He’ll attempt to make more improvements in the offseason — but first, he and the Tigers have a date with Mississippi State on Saturday.
