Gus Malzahn explains why he’s ‘the right guy’ to take UCF to next level

Malzahn’s attitude was an animated one, one that he didn’t display much during the end of his time with the Tigers. As Malzahn explained Monday, his firing after eight seasons at Auburn was crucial in preparing him for his next venture.

Malzahn explained he’s taken a good chunk of the last eight weeks to self-evaluate and diagnose what worked and what didn’t during the last chapter of his coaching career. He said he took time to visit his two daughters and his grandchildren and also reflected on what was next in his life, ultimately deciding coaching was something he still wanted to do.

Malzahn explained he was content with sitting out one year of coaching and perhaps working in television for a season before the Knights lost head coach Josh Heupel to Tennessee. Malzahn said he was already intrigued at that point, and the school’s hiring of athletic director Terry Mohajir – who was Malzahn’s AD at Arkansas State – only made the opportunity sweeter.

Malzahn said Mohajir’s call last Sunday about his potential interest sent Malzahn into overdrive as he tried to learn he needed to know and what he needed to do to get the job. As far as Malzahn is concerned, Mohajir is getting a head coach who’s ready to peak.