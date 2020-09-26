Gus Malzahn honors Pat Dye by wearing cap and tie on sideline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Auburn honored late coach Pat Dye on Saturday, current Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn put together his own personal tribute to Dye by wearing the familiar ballcap and tie look which was a trademark for Dye during his own time on the sidelines.

Saturday marked Auburn’s first football game since Dye’s passing on June 1.

Dye led Auburn from 1981-92, often sporting a hat and tie much like the ones Malzahn wore for Auburn’s season opener with Kentucky. Malzahn traded his usual visor for a cap with the old-school block-lettered Auburn ‘A’ on the front, straight from the Dye era.

Auburn’s team also wore helmet decals honoring Dye with his ‘PD’ initials on them, and the same logo was painted on the field in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The decal, designed with the help of Dye’s son Pat Dye, Jr., features the phrase ‘Sixty Minutes,’ in reference to when the coach was asked in his introductory press conference how long it would take for him to beat Alabama, and he coolly responded, “Sixty minutes.”

Yes, Dye brought an edge to Auburn and changed the culture on the Plains during his legendary career, and Malzahn paid tribute to the man Saturday.