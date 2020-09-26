Gus Malzahn honors Pat Dye by wearing cap and tie on sideline

As Auburn honored late coach Pat Dye on Saturday, current Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn put together his own personal tribute to Dye by wearing the familiar ballcap and tie look which was a trademark for Dye during his own time on the sidelines.
Saturday marked Auburn’s first football game since Dye’s passing on June 1.
Dye led Auburn from 1981-92, often sporting a hat and tie much like the ones Malzahn wore for Auburn’s season opener with Kentucky. Malzahn traded his usual visor for a cap with the old-school block-lettered Auburn ‘A’ on the front, straight from the Dye era.
Auburn’s team also wore helmet decals honoring Dye with his ‘PD’ initials on them, and the same logo was painted on the field in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The decal, designed with the help of Dye’s son Pat Dye, Jr., features the phrase ‘Sixty Minutes,’ in reference to when the coach was asked in his introductory press conference how long it would take for him to beat Alabama, and he coolly responded, “Sixty minutes.”
Yes, Dye brought an edge to Auburn and changed the culture on the Plains during his legendary career, and Malzahn paid tribute to the man Saturday.
“Coach Dye was much more than a hall of fame coach and administrator at Auburn,” Malzahn said back in June when Dye passed. “He was an Auburn leader and visionary. He not only returned the football program back to national prominence during his tenure, but was a key figure in bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn and made an impact on the university and in the community. He embodied what Auburn is about: hard work, toughness and a blue-collar mentality.
“Coach Dye’s impact on Auburn is endless and will stand the test of time,” he went on. “He had a great and deep love for Auburn and he displayed that affinity daily. I’m very appreciative of his support and friendship through the years. It’s a sad day. Coach Dye was a treasure and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his former players and coaches and the entire Auburn family.”
