Gus Malzahn in favor of SEC adopting coronavirus reporting policy

The Southeastern Conference has not implemented protocol by which its member schools would be required to report positive coronavirus cases within the conference.
If it were up to Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, that wouldn’t be the case.
Malzahn spoke in favor of the conference adopting a uniform coronavirus reporting system during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. The topic came up after Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz deemed the current reporting process a “free-for-all.”
“I think we're in a unique situation with COVID being a pandemic and the health of our players on all teams being the priority,” Malzahn said. “For me transparency is really good, so I'd be for that.”
Drinkwitz, a former assistant for Malzahn at Arkansas State, explained that the SEC currently does not have a uniform system through which teams would report the latest test results or policy on how people can discuss the results. The first-year Missouri head coach declined to say whether the lack of a policy bothered him, saying, “That’s for people above my head.”
Auburn is one of countless programs that have dealt with positive cases over the past few months, although the Tigers have not had any positives since the season started per Malzahn. Malzahn explained on Tuesday that the lack of positive cases is a really good sign but something that the team has to keep up going forward.
Malzahn praised his players on Tuesday for how seriously they’ve taken the pandemic throughout the last few months.
“It's a sacrifice that our guys have made. It's one of those deals where you test three times a week, and you hold your breath each time — not just with players but staff, too,” Malzahn said. “You've just got to be ready with all the what if's — what if this, what if that. That's just the nature of where we're at this year. If our guys continue to do a super job like they have, that's going to be a positive.”
Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz explained on Sunday that the lack of positive tests is a product of the players making a concerted effort to keep themselves and the other team members out of harm’s way.
“We want to play, so we're going to try our best to play — to make sure everyone's safe, to make sure everyone's making the right decisions outside the complex and inside the complex,” Schwartz said. “Our coaches and training staff have been doing the best that we can to comply with COVID etiquette. I know our team really wants to play, I know we take it seriously and I know that we're just going to try our best to — just know we're trying our best to stay healthy and stay safe.”
