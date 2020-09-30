Gus Malzahn in favor of SEC adopting coronavirus reporting policy

Malzahn praised his players on Tuesday for how seriously they’ve taken the pandemic throughout the last few months.

“It's a sacrifice that our guys have made. It's one of those deals where you test three times a week, and you hold your breath each time — not just with players but staff, too,” Malzahn said. “You've just got to be ready with all the what if's — what if this, what if that. That's just the nature of where we're at this year. If our guys continue to do a super job like they have, that's going to be a positive.”

Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz explained on Sunday that the lack of positive tests is a product of the players making a concerted effort to keep themselves and the other team members out of harm’s way.

“We want to play, so we're going to try our best to play — to make sure everyone's safe, to make sure everyone's making the right decisions outside the complex and inside the complex,” Schwartz said. “Our coaches and training staff have been doing the best that we can to comply with COVID etiquette. I know our team really wants to play, I know we take it seriously and I know that we're just going to try our best to — just know we're trying our best to stay healthy and stay safe.”