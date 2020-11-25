Gus Malzahn offers well wishes after Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday’s news that Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unavailable for Saturday’s Iron Bowl sent a shockwave through college football. It was especially unexpected news for Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who was gearing up for his eighth meeting against the Crimson Tide head coach.
Malzahn discussed Saban’s positive test Wednesday during the SEC’s weekly coaches teleconference. He offered his well wishes to Saban before highlighting just how unusual it will be to coach against Alabama for the first time without Saban on the sideline.
“First of all, I want to say I’m sorry to hear that Coach Saban tested positive for the coronavirus. I hope his symptoms are not severe or anything. I hope he makes a speedy recovery. Secondly, it’s going to be a really weird deal playing the Iron Bowl without Nick being there. Just another sign of a very unusual season,” Malzahn said. “Of course, the Iron Bowl is a special, special deal. Just for me personally, coaching against Nick is a really big deal. For him not to be there it’s going to be really weird, but like I said this is a lot bigger than football. I really hope that he makes a speedy recovery and doesn’t have any severe symptoms.”
Malzahn said he found out about Saban’s positive test after someone informed him right after it was announced. Malzahn explained that coaches today have to prepare for countless different things this fall, whether it’s your players testing positive or other factors in the game being affected.
Saban explained earlier in the teleconference that his staff had put together a plan after he had a false positive during the week of the Georgia game. As far as his staff goes, Malzahn said the coaches made plans for everything the first of the year and has taken it day by day and week by week ever since in case Malzahn or one of his assistants tested positive.
Auburn had one new positive coronavirus case on Sunday, but Malzahn said he didn’t anticipate any additional players being held out due to contact tracing.
Saban said he was informed Wednesday morning he had tested positive after taking a PCR test, which he noted was different from the false positive he had before. He said he did not exhibit any of the underlying symptoms of the virus — fever, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle aches — and had mostly been dealing with a runny nose.
Saban said he informed the team about the news at 10 a.m. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will act as Alabama head coach in Saban’s absence and will still call plays in the Iron Bowl.
“I'm still going to do everything positive relative to our team for Saturday's game with Auburn, participate in meetings and watch practice and all that from home in isolation, which I did before. Sark will kind of oversee things in the building in my absence. Last time I did this for three days, I absolutely did everything from home that I did at the office — I just did it on Zoom,” Saban said. “We won't really change anything [for Sarkisian] other than the fact that some of the administrative game day decisions he'll have to be involved in. We really will discuss that more.
“We have discussed it, you know, when I went through this three-day hiatus before the Georgia game. We discussed exactly how we'll do that, but we'll be a little bit more specific about that later in the week.”
Saban said he wasn’t sure how he caught the virus and explained he and the team have followed all the coronavirus guidelines. As far as potentially losing players or staff members due to contact tracing, Saban didn’t anticipate any issues but said that decision was ultimately up to those in charge of that process.
Saban explained it was tough to have to miss the Iron Bowl, but he expected his players to carry on with the business-as-usual attitude they displayed throughout a bizarre season.
“We hate it that this situation occurred, but as I said many times before you've got to deal with disruptions in this year, and our players have been pretty mature about doing that. We just want to carry on the best we can,” Saban said. “They've got a very good team, and they're playing really well right now. It will be a real challenge for us. We've just got to continue to have great preparation so we put our players in the best [position] to have a chance to be successful.”
