Gus Malzahn’s legacy at Auburn stands as an interesting – and complicated – one

Auburn competed with its rivals under Malzahn’s watch, but as his tenure trudged on the triumphs were harder to come by.

The Tigers did beat Alabama twice in Malzahn’s last four seasons, but they won both games at home while losing by a combined 60 points in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2018 and 2020. Malzahn was a part of one Auburn victory in Tuscaloosa – the famous “Camback” in the 2010 showdown – as part of a long-standing trend of losing to rivals on the road that included never beating Georgia in Athens and never beating LSU in Baton Rouge as Tigers head coach.

Malzahn’s final game as Auburn head coach was a far cry from the highs the program had seen under the vaunted offensive wizard.

The Tigers managed very little offense in the first three quarters against Mississippi State on Saturday and entered the final 15 minutes with 178 yards of offense, three field goals, two stalled out red-zone drives and a paltry 2-of-12 showing on third down. The situation improved dramatically in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 victory, but the early struggles were more standard than not for a 2020 offense that lacked consistency for most of the fall.