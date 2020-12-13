Gus Malzahn’s legacy at Auburn stands as an interesting – and complicated – one

If you look through the Auburn record books, Gus Malzahn’s fingerprints are visible on several of the pages. If you flip through photos of some of the Tigers’ biggest wins of the 21st century, chances are Malzahn’s face is somewhere in the shot.
Malzahn was part of several unforgettable moments in Auburn history – first as the team’s offensive coordinator and later as head coach – and had a hand in memories that most Tigers fans won’t soon forget. By the same token, Malzahn wasn’t able to manufacture that kind of magic enough in the end, leading to his firing as head coach on Sunday after eight seasons.
Even upon his ouster from the Auburn program, Malzahn’s achievements cannot be devalued or understated.
Malzahn came to Auburn 11 years ago as an up-and-coming offensive mind looking to rejuvenate a Tigers’ offense that had gotten stale by the end of the Tommy Tuberville era.
A promising debut in 2009 led to an offensive explosion in 2010 on the wings of transfer quarterback Cam Newton, who helped the Tigers rewrite so many school records – including team touchdowns in a season, points scored and points per game, just to name a few – and brought the Tigers their first national title in 43 years.
Malzahn left after the next season for his first chance at being a college head coach – a successful 9-3 run at Arkansas State – before being brought back to get the Tigers back on track.
Needless to say, it didn’t take Malzahn and his new coaching staff long to make that happen.
Auburn returned to the national spotlight in 2013 by bouncing back from a Week 4 loss to LSU and reeling off nine consecutive victories, which included Ricardo Louis’ unbelievable fourth-and-long touchdown catch to beat Georgia in “the Prayer at Jordan-Hare” on Nov. 16 followed by Chris Davis’ miracle 100-yard missed field goal touchdown return in “the Kick Six” exactly one week later.
The Tigers’ penchant for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in 2013 remains one of the most prevalent memories, but those dramatic wins were made possible in part by another stellar Malzahn offense. Quarterback Nick Marshall – another transfer to the Tigers by way of Georgia – shined in Malzahn’s system, and his play coupled with running back Tre Mason and a ground game that rushed for more yards than any Auburn team before it made the Tigers national title contenders.
Malzahn led some of Auburn fans’ favorite Tigers teams. By the same token, his teams’ inability to sustain the success over the long haul was why he was perennially on the hot seat.
Malzahn had three clear peaks at Auburn – one in 2010 with Newton, one in 2013 with Marshall and one in 2017 with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, yet another transfer quarterback who came to Auburn from Baylor. Auburn struggled to develop high school quarterbacks under Malzahn’s watch, and even with these experienced quarterbacks the offense still looked lost at times – the 2018 season being a perfect example with Stidham still behind center.
Auburn competed with its rivals under Malzahn’s watch, but as his tenure trudged on the triumphs were harder to come by.
The Tigers did beat Alabama twice in Malzahn’s last four seasons, but they won both games at home while losing by a combined 60 points in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2018 and 2020. Malzahn was a part of one Auburn victory in Tuscaloosa – the famous “Camback” in the 2010 showdown – as part of a long-standing trend of losing to rivals on the road that included never beating Georgia in Athens and never beating LSU in Baton Rouge as Tigers head coach.
Malzahn’s final game as Auburn head coach was a far cry from the highs the program had seen under the vaunted offensive wizard.
The Tigers managed very little offense in the first three quarters against Mississippi State on Saturday and entered the final 15 minutes with 178 yards of offense, three field goals, two stalled out red-zone drives and a paltry 2-of-12 showing on third down. The situation improved dramatically in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 victory, but the early struggles were more standard than not for a 2020 offense that lacked consistency for most of the fall.
Malzahn was ultimately undone by his own craft given his offense couldn’t keep up with the likes of a revamped Alabama attack and at times even looked lost against inferior opponents. Even with the lackluster conclusion to his tenure, it can’t take erase the highlights Malzahn helped deliver while walking the Auburn sideline.
