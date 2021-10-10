‘Gutted it out’: Arias’ golden goal lifts Auburn past LSU in overtime

Anna Haddock sent the ball into the box on a corner kick to start the sequence. Craven, Auburn’s 6-foot-2 defender, only got a glancing touch on the ball before LSU pushed it out of the box. Auburn’s Mallory Mooney tracked it down, though, and lofted the ball back in. Craven got her head on it again around 18 yards out and headed it toward the keeper area. Malonson got another head on it, the ball bounced off Swift rushing for it, and as Malonson and Swift collided, the ball fell at Arias’ feet. Arias booted it in.

She said after the game she pushed through the heat thinking about her teammate Kylie Bechard, who went down with injury just before halftime.

“It’s definitely hard to try and keep pushing through those moments — but the thing that got me through this game was thinking about my teammate, Kylie Bechard, just trying to play the way she would play,” Arias said. “Just really playing for her and sticking with it.

“Just fighting for the ones that can’t be on the field. That keeps me going, honestly.”

Auburn won its second straight after taking a 1-0 win at Mississippi State on Thursday.

Auburn entered the week ranked No. 22 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.