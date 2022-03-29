Gymnasties, get ready for Regionals: Auburn marks off seating in Neville Arena for students

Auburn gymnastics is headed to the postseason — and so are the Gymnasties.

Auburn has marked off seating in Neville Arena for students for the NCAA Regional meets this weekend, the school announced in a campus-wide email sent out Tuesday. While the team is entering one of the most exciting weekends in its program history, the Tigers won’t be going it alone: Auburn’s celebrated student section will be in it with them.

Admission to the regional meets will be free for Auburn students with seating available to students in sections 105 to 109 in the first six rows of the sections.

Auburn competes in the regional semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday in a quad meet against Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah.

Auburn is one of four regional hosts this year and the team will look to make the most of its home-gym advantage, which has been heralded by analysts around the country just like Auburn’s home-court advantage in basketball.

Former Olympian and ESPN analyst John Roethlisberger said earlier this week that the students — the self-named Gymnasties — could make a difference for the Tigers. The students paint their chests and have gone viral for their antics on gymnastics corners of social media.

“If this meet would be in Kentucky, and they had that home-court advantage, I’d be nervous if I was a Tiger fan — not because I don’t think Auburn’s better. I think Auburn might have a slight edge over Kentucky. I think they do. But that Auburn crowd, man — you start getting those Gymnasties spelling full sentences up in the crowd and going wild — I don’t think Florida’s an automatic winner at this regional either,” Roethlisberger said.

The top two scorers in the regional semifinal will advance to the regional final quad on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The opposite regional semifinal will feature Florida, Denver, Ohio State and either Iowa State or Western Michigan and will open at 7 p.m. Thursday in Neville Arena.

For the regionals, the bleachers on the arena’s floor level will be pushed in to make more room for all four teams in the quad meets and the additional judges used in the postseason. While the bleachers are usually home to the Auburn student sections, the students will have seats in sections 105 through 109, up above the bars and beam on one of the baseline ends of the arena.

