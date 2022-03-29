Gymnasties, get ready for Regionals: Auburn marks off seating in Neville Arena for students

Auburn gymnastics is headed to the postseason — and so are the Gymnasties.
Auburn has marked off seating in Neville Arena for students for the NCAA Regional meets this weekend, the school announced in a campus-wide email sent out Tuesday. While the team is entering one of the most exciting weekends in its program history, the Tigers won’t be going it alone: Auburn’s celebrated student section will be in it with them.
Admission to the regional meets will be free for Auburn students with seating available to students in sections 105 to 109 in the first six rows of the sections.
Auburn competes in the regional semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday in a quad meet against Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah.
Auburn is one of four regional hosts this year and the team will look to make the most of its home-gym advantage, which has been heralded by analysts around the country just like Auburn’s home-court advantage in basketball.
Former Olympian and ESPN analyst John Roethlisberger said earlier this week that the students — the self-named Gymnasties — could make a difference for the Tigers. The students paint their chests and have gone viral for their antics on gymnastics corners of social media.
“If this meet would be in Kentucky, and they had that home-court advantage, I’d be nervous if I was a Tiger fan — not because I don’t think Auburn’s better. I think Auburn might have a slight edge over Kentucky. I think they do. But that Auburn crowd, man — you start getting those Gymnasties spelling full sentences up in the crowd and going wild — I don’t think Florida’s an automatic winner at this regional either,” Roethlisberger said.
The top two scorers in the regional semifinal will advance to the regional final quad on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The opposite regional semifinal will feature Florida, Denver, Ohio State and either Iowa State or Western Michigan and will open at 7 p.m. Thursday in Neville Arena.
For the regionals, the bleachers on the arena’s floor level will be pushed in to make more room for all four teams in the quad meets and the additional judges used in the postseason. While the bleachers are usually home to the Auburn student sections, the students will have seats in sections 105 through 109, up above the bars and beam on one of the baseline ends of the arena.
PHOTOS: No. 6 Auburn gymnastics shines in epic meet with No. 3 Florida
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne after a perfect-10 routine on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Cassie Stevens lands her Yurchenko 1.5 during the team’s meet against Florida last Friday in Neville Arena in Auburn.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on vault against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Gabby McLaughlin performs on beam during the team’s meet with Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee finishes her set on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on floor during the meet against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students celebrate after Derrian Gobourne's perfect 10 on the floor against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee is introduced before the start of the meet. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Adeline Sabados on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Adeline Sabados on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth finishes her bar routine against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Cassie Stevens finishes her routine on bars during the meet with Florida last Friday in Neville Arena in Auburn.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne performs on bars during the team's meet against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne celebrates with her teammates after her bars routine. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Olivia Hollingsworth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Olivia Hollingsworth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Aria Brusch finishes her set on the beam against Florida on March 4 in Auburn. Adam Sparks, for the
Opelika-Auburn News
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens reacts after finishing her routine on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Sophia Groth performs on beam against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth finishes her set on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reads from a notebook before her turn on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee on beam. Auburn vs Florida on March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reacts to a perfect 10 score on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reacts to her perfect-10 score on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee celebrates her perfect 10 on beam during the meet with Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on floor during the meet with Florida on Friday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Sophia Groth performs on floor during the team’s meet against Florida on Friday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks. for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee performs on floor last Friday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn team surrounds Suni Lee in celebration after her routine on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne performs on floor against Florida on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks photos, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne celebrates after a perfect-10 routine on the floor on March 4 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne reacts to her perfect-10 score on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee stops to speak to some young fans after the meet. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee takes a photo with some young fans after the meet. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
